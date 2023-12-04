Ukraine develops new modification of Neptune missile system

Ukraine is developing a new missile modification for the domestically-produced Neptune missile system.

Source: Ivan Havryliuk, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, in an interview with ArmyInform news outlet; Militarnyi, a Ukrainian online military media outlet

Details: The deputy minister explained that efforts were underway to develop what he called a "longer-range Neptune".

Quote: "This is a new missile modification for the Neptune system... We are also engaged in active work with the Strategic Industries Ministry to boost the air defence system. I cannot elaborate on this at the moment except to say that the upgrading of the Buk and S-300 air defence systems is underway."

More details: Havryliuk disclosed no details.

The Militarnyi website stresses that the RK-360MC Neptune system was initially designed to engage adversary warships. However, the media outlet suggests that the weapon in question is a version of the R-360 cruise missile for striking ground targets.

