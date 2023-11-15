Ukraine will have difficulty calculating social payments without Western support – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it will be difficult for Ukraine to calculate social payments without Western support. As he said, a "crisis that will affect the course of the war" may arise.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with representatives of the African media

Quote: "An important issue is financial support for social payments. I will tell you frankly: it will be very difficult without support. Because we give all the money that Ukraine earns to our military.

If you don't help us with social support, it will be very difficult. It will be necessary to either reduce support for the military, their payment or not provide social assistance," Zelenskyy said.

"That is, it will be a crisis in any case. Will it affect the course of the war? Yes. Will it stop our struggle? No," he added.

