Ukraine diplomat sees little chance of war, but local conflict possible

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergiy Korsunsky
    Ukrainian diplomat

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ukraine is committed to seeking a diplomatic solution to the current tension with Russia, its ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, said on Wednesday, adding that he saw little chance of all-out war, although there might be smaller conflicts.

Korsunsky warned an attack on a country with more than a dozen nuclear reactors would bring about a devastating regional impact on Europe.

"I believe that full-scale war is very, very, very difficult to expect, but we may see more localised conflict," Korsunsky told a news conference in the Japanese capital Tokyo.

"If we come to military terms, let me tell you, we are very much ready, our army is very well prepared."

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on its borders with Ukraine, and Western states fear Moscow is planning a new assault on a country it invaded in 2014 to annex the Crimean peninsula.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, as Western leaders stepped up military preparations and made plans to shield Europe from a potential energy supply shock.

"If war is going to happen, that will be the first ever in the history of mankind, war against a country which has on its territory 15 nuclear reactors, which has 30,000 km of gas and oil pipelines, full with gas and oil," said Korsunsky.

"If all these infrastructure is destroyed, there is no more Ukraine. But this is just one consequence. There is no more central Europe and probably western Europe would be affected, too."

An accident at the Chernobyl reactor, located in what is now Ukraine, spewed tonnes of nuclear waste into the atmosphere in 1986, spreading radioactivity across swathes of the continent and causing a spike in cancers in the more immediate region.

Russia's Ambassador to Australia, Alexey Pavlovsky, said on Wednesday that Russia did not plan to invade Ukraine.

"We don't intend to invade at all," Pavlovsky told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio.

"Our troops on the border...These troops are not a threat, they are a warning. A warning to Ukraine’s rulers not to attempt any reckless military adventure," he said.

"As to the sanctions, I think that by now everybody should understand that it is not the language which should be used when talking to Russia. The sanctions just don’t work."

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Additional reporting Editing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Michael Perry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rollins College political scientist explains how the rising Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact the U.S.

    Rollins College political scientist explains how the rising Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact the U.S.

  • Russia, Ukraine Conflict: U.S. troops on alert, could be deployed to Europe

    Russia's Vladimir Putin is still making moves as U.S. troops are now on alert in an effort to prevent an invasion of Ukraine. FOX's Doug Luzader has more on that and the impact the possibility of a conflict is having here at home.

  • Euro falls to one-month low as Ukraine tensions simmer

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The euro fell to a one-month low on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine drew investors to the dollar, a day before the Federal Reserve is expected to reveal details on its plans to tighten monetary policy. Western leaders stepped up preparations for any Russian military action in Ukraine while Moscow said it was watching with great concern after 8,500 U.S. troops were put on alert to deploy to Europe in the event of an escalation. Tensions remained high after NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to Russia's troop build-up near its border with Ukraine.

  • Coast Guard: Search for 39 people continues after boat overturns off Fort Pierce

    The Coast Guard said Tuesday evening that the search from the air and the water will continue overnight for the 39 missing people. So far, the search has covered an area the size of Rhode Island, officials said.

  • Analysis-Investors worry about hawkish Fed hurting growth, even theorize over next recession

    Laser-focused on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening policy, some U.S. investors and strategists are starting to worry about what may seem a distant threat: a sharp economic slowdown or even the next recession. Investors have been unnerved in recent days about the potential for a more hawkish Fed than previously expected. A hawkish stance by the Fed, which concludes its latest two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, has pushed up short-term rates, flattening the closely followed yield curve on U.S. Treasuries.

  • Finland enhances military readiness as tension rises over Ukraine

    Finland has enhanced its military readiness as international tensions rise over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. Finland, which is not a member of NATO and has a long border and a difficult history with Russia, has provided no details of how its military readiness has changed. "Readiness (of the Finnish Defence Forces) has been enhanced due to the fact that the situation in nearby areas has become more unstable," said Colonel Petteri Kajanmaa, head of the warfare department at the Finnish National Defence University, referring to the Baltic Sea region.

  • Stock markets fall amid Russia-Ukraine war fears

    Wall Street and FTSE tanks as tensions between the West and Russia over the military buildup on the border with Ukraine dented sentiment and investors brace for the Fed's meeting this week.

  • Edwards has 40 points, Timberwolves down Blazers 109-107

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Anthony Edwards had 40 points, including 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 on Tuesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who improved to 24-23 to surpass their win total from all of last season (23-49). It wasn't until 2.9 seconds left in the game when D'Angelo Russell got the game-winning basket on a goaltending call against Portland's Anfernee Simons.

  • U.S. companies push Biden, Congress for caution on Russia sanctions

    U.S. President Joe Biden has threatened to impose devastating sanctions on Russia if leader Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, but some big companies and business groups are pushing the White House and lawmakers to be cautious. A trade group representing Chevron, General Electric and other big U.S. corporations that do business in Russia is asking the White House to consider allowing companies to fulfill commitments and to weigh exempting products as it crafts any sanctions. At the same time, big energy companies are pushing Congress to limit their scope and time frame.

  • Why Biden's approval rating is unlikely to rebound in time for midterms

    Why Biden's approval rating is unlikely to rebound in time for midterms

  • Putin 'won't stop' with Ukraine: Why Americans should care about Russia's aggression against its neighbor

    Biden has said the U.S. would not send troops to defend Ukraine but could deploy more American forces to Poland and other eastern European countries.

  • Celtics announce first five names of All-Celtics roster for NBA’s 75th anniversary celebration

    The Boston Celtics have announced the first of three waves of its All-Celtics team, including five of the best players in franchise history.

  • Lakers cruise past shorthanded Nets in Anthony Davis' return

    The Lakers picked up good news and a win on Tuesday.

  • Trump aides facing subpoenas from the January 6 committee are lining up for handouts from a conservative legal defense fund — but there's a catch to receive funding

    "We are certainly not going to assist anyone who agrees with the mission of the committee and is aiding and abetting the committee," fund chair Matt Schlapp said.

  • On hot mic, Biden calls Fox News reporter 'stupid son of a b****'

    President Biden was caught on a hot mic Monday appearing to call Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" in response to a question asked at the start of a White House event on lowering the prices of consumer goods.

  • What a Russian attack on Ukraine might look like

    While some 100,000 Russian troops massed along Ukraine's borders fuels fear of a full-scale invasion, recent history suggests Vladimir Putin prefers more secretive tactics.

  • U.S. plane brings Javelin missiles and launchers to Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -A U.S. plane carrying Javelin anti-tank missiles, launchers and other military hardware landed in Kyiv on Tuesday, the third shipment of a $200-million security package to shore up Ukraine as it braces for a possible Russian military offensive. The United States has been Ukraine's most powerful backer in trying to avert a new attack by Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine's border.

  • Russia Has Been Warning About Ukraine for Decades. The West Should Have Listened

    When I was a journalist for The Times (London) in Moscow in December 1992, I saw a print-out of a speech by the then Russian foreign minister, Andrei Kozyrev, warning that if the West continued to attack vital Russian interests and ignore Russian protests, there would one day be a dangerous backlash. As he stated in his speech, his anxiety about Western behavior was rooted in fear that the resulting backlash would destroy liberalism in Russia and Russian co-operation with the West. The point about this history is that the existing crisis with Russia has origins that go far beyond Putin.

  • Lawmakers ask Austin to rush Abrams sale to Poland

    Top Republicans on Monday made a push to accelerate Washington’s proposed sale of 250 M1A2 Abrams tanks to NATO-ally Poland, which has been pending since last summer, in light of the escalating crisis with Russia.

  • NATO takes command of US carrier strike group as allies send more jets and warships to deter Russia's threat against Ukraine

    The exercise is the first time NATO has commanded a full US carrier strike group since the Cold War, the alliance said.