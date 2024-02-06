Ukraine has disabled a third of Russian Black Sea Fleet's ships

Ukrainian forces have disabled approximately 33% of all combat ships in the Russian Black Sea Fleet since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Source: The Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) on Telegram

Quote: "The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that our military disabled 24 Russian ships and one submarine.

Publicly available information indicates that the Russian Black Sea Fleet had a total of 74 combat ships at the beginning of the full-scale invasion."

Background:

On 1 February, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that soldiers of the Group 13 special forces unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed the guided-missile corvette Ivanovets, part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, on the night of 31 January-1 February 2024.

On 4 August 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, Russia. An uncrewed surface vessel (USV) damaged the heavy landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak, causing a "serious breach".

Ukrainian intelligence stated that due to Ukrainian attacks on the Russian Navy, the occupiers are trying to establish a naval base in Ochamchire, a town in the Russian-occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia.

