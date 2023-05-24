Ukraine disbars Viktor Medvedchuk

Viktor Medvedchuk

Roman Tytykalo, a member of Kyiv Oblast's Council, was first to report this decision.

“Medvedchuk is no longer a lawyer,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Historical justice is served. The Qualification and Disciplinary Commission’s disciplinary chamber of the Kyiv Oblast Bar has just granted our joint complaint with Illia Kostin and deprived Medvedchuk of the right to practice law.”

At LIGA.net’s request to comment, Polishchuk said that on May 24, the Commission indeed “took a disciplinary decision to deprive Medvedchuk of his lawyer status.”

Medvedchuk was a longtime Ukrainian politician and long-time personal friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He is also known as the most prominent captive released by Ukraine in a prisoner exchange with Russia.

He once sat in the Ukrainian parliament, representing the now-banned Opposition Platform – For Life Party, an openly pro-Russian political party.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine