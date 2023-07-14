Ukraine discovers bodies of two civilians shot by Russians in Mykolayiv Oblast

Russians shot two men last spring

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have discovered the bodies of two civilians shot by the Russian invaders in the liberated part of southern Mykolayiv Oblast, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Telegram on July 14.

The graves were found during an inspection of the village of Stepove, Voskresenske territorial community.

The two men were aged 20 and 34 at the time of their deaths, and were shot by the Russian military in the spring of 2022.

Their bodies have been transferred to the Mykolayiv Regional Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination, the agency said.

The circumstances, witnesses and eyewitnesses of the crime are being established.

The prosecutor’s office has initiated criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated almost the entire territory of Mykolayiv Oblast from Russian troops in late 2022.

However, part of the Kinburn Spit, where the villages of Pokrovske, Vasylivka and Pokrovka of Mykolayiv Oblast are located, remains under Russian occupation.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine