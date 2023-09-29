Ukraine to discuss joint arms production with US, mainly air defence

Ukraine plans to discuss joint armament production, mainly that of air defence means, with US representatives.

Source: Andrii Yermak, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on 29 September while speaking to reporters, cited by European Pravda correspondent

"Shortly an American delegation will come to Ukraine, and we will discuss aid in the production of armament we need the most, specifically air defence means," Yermak said.

He refused to answer a specifying question by European Pravda about the exact type of armament.

Reportedly, Ukraine has received Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems from the US.

Yermak made this statement amid the Defence Industries Forum conducted in the city of Kyiv, the preparation of which was announced earlier by the Ukrainian government.

Earlier it was revealed that the Federal Anti-Monopoly Department permitted the Rheinmetall German concern to create a joint factory with the Ukrainian Defence Industry concern (former Ukroboronprom).

