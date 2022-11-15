Ukraine dismisses push to compromise with Putin after Kherson retreat

Ukraine dismisses push to compromise with Putin after Kherson retreat
2
Mithil Aggarwal and Mosheh Gains and Leila Sackur
·6 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has triumphantly framed the liberation of Kherson after Russia’s retreat as a watershed moment akin to D-Day that heralds the “beginning of the end” of the war after nearly nine months.

Exactly what that end should look like may be different for Ukraine, its Western allies and Russia. It’s a question that has increasingly come into focus as Kyiv’s forces solidify gains from summer counteroffensives and Moscow’s military digs in behind new defensive lines while striking energy infrastructure across the country.

In recent weeks, senior U.S. officials have suggested the winter, with its freezing conditions likely to make sweeping battlefield gains difficult and civilian life painful, may be a perfect time for the two sides to finally negotiate.

Zelenskyy himself proposed a 10-point plan for peace in a virtual address to world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia on Tuesday, urging that “now is the time” to end the war. But while he appeared to have shifted emphasis away from dismissing the very idea of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s position does not seem to have softened in substance.

An intense new wave of attacks targeted cities across the country Tuesday, forcing widespread blackouts.

"This is what Russia has to say on the issue of peace talks," foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. "Stop proposing Ukraine to accept Russian ultimatums! This terror can only be stopped with the strength of our weapons & principles."

A damaged building seen at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 15, 2022. (Andrew Kravchenko / AP)
A damaged building seen at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 15, 2022. (Andrew Kravchenko / AP)

Military analysts told NBC News earlier this week that there was little sign the two sides were any closer to peace, with Kyiv likely emboldened to keep pushing to liberate all of its territory rather than give up occupied land in a compromise.

“It suits neither side at the moment because the Russians are confident they’ll be able to defend what they have and the Ukrainians are confident they’ll be able to take what the Russians have,” said Frank Ledwidge, a senior lecturer of law and strategy at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, described an approaching “window of opportunity for negotiation” last week, publicly voicing a position shared by some U.S. and Western officials who increasingly believe that neither side can achieve all of their goals in the war, officials familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Kyiv does not appear to share that belief.

“Ukrainian servicemen accept no talks, no agreements or compromise decisions,” Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram late Monday after a telephone conversation with Milley.

“We will not allow Russia to wait it out, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilization,” Zelenskyy said in his speech to the G-20, referring to it as the “G-19” in a jab at Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who led Moscow’s delegation to the summit, countered that “all problems are on the Ukrainian side that categorically refuses to hold any talks and comes up with conditions obviously unrealistic and inadequate to this situation.”

Ukraine retook the city of Kherson and much of its surrounding area Friday after the Kremlin ordered a retreat, surrendering the only regional capital it had captured since launching its full-scale invasion in the latest embarrassing blow following weeks of pressure from Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

Control of the crucial southern city could serve as a gateway to the nearby Crimean Peninsula, which Russia has occupied since 2014 and Ukraine has vowed to restore its sovereignty over as part of any resolution to the fighting.

Lavrov at G20 in Bali on Nov. 15, 2022. (Achmad Ibrahim / AFP - Getty Images)
Lavrov at G20 in Bali on Nov. 15, 2022. (Achmad Ibrahim / AFP - Getty Images)

“The more Ukraine can demonstrate that it can win this war, the less will be the pressure to give in to Russia for the sake of bringing it to a premature end,” said Keir Giles, a senior consulting fellow at Chatham House, a London-based think tank. There is a growing recognition that a temporary respite from the fighting on the ground would allow Russia to regroup, he said, “and then relaunch the offensive at some future date.”

With the United States’ strategy of continuing to arm Ukraine likely intact after Democrats retained control of the Senate, analysts said, Kyiv’s forces may look to push forward and retake more territory in the coming weeks.

“They clearly have plans to keep the offensive going,” said Rajan Menon, a director at Defense Priorities, a Washington-based think tank. “It makes perfect sense” for Ukrainian forces to reach the Kinburn Peninsula south of Kherson, gaining a tactical advantage around the Black Sea, he added.

“Hard fighting does remain for Ukraine as they seek to liberate occupied territory,” a senior military official said, adding that the U.S. and its allies would “ensure that they have what they need to succeed on the battlefield.”

Zelensky wanted to offer support to residents of the liberated city occupied by Russian for over 8 months. (Paula Bronstein / Getty Images)
Zelensky wanted to offer support to residents of the liberated city occupied by Russian for over 8 months. (Paula Bronstein / Getty Images)

With each new humiliating pullback, the pressure on Putin grows and the hand he would take into any negotiations appears to weaken. The Russian leader has faced rare domestic criticism in recent weeks as a series of retreats combined with his chaotic call-up of military reservists stirred public disquiet.

“Saying we cannot hold sovereign Russian territory, that’s not a good look for Putin, who has positioned himself as the avatar of Russian nationalism,” Menon said, referring to the Kremlin’s claim to have annexed Kherson alongside three other Ukrainian regions last month.

“Putin is politically in the weakest position he has been in his presidency,” Menon added, “because he owns this war, he decided to launch it, he can’t walk away from it, and now it’s not looking so good.”

Russia’s military has dug into new, entrenched positions deeper into that territory and caused widespread power and water outages with its missile attacks.

The strikes on Kyiv and other cities Tuesday signaled the setbacks in the south were unlikely to immediately change this strategy and persuade Moscow to come to the table willing to compromise.

“He [Putin] hopes that the pressure of winter and the pressure of ammunition attacks and missiles will essentially wear down Ukraine,” extending the conflict and waiting out Western support, said Christopher Tuck, a reader in strategic studies at King’s College London.

The U.S. insists that support for Ukraine is going nowhere, and may only be hardening with each new Russian salvo.

"These Russian strikes will serve to only deepen the concerns among the G-20 about the destabilizing impact of Putin’s war," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement condemning Tuesday’s attacks. “The United States and our allies and partners will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself, including air defense systems,” he added. "We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Knicks stress accountability during players-only dinner in Utah

    The Knicks have lost seven of their last nine games, including Sunday’s 145-135 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, prompting a players-only dinner on Monday night in Utah.

  • Ukraine Latest: Stray Russian Rockets Kill 2 in Poland, AP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland was hit by stray Russian rockets, killing two people, the Associated Press reported. Most Read from BloombergMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutPolish officials met in what they described as a crisis situation, without confirm

  • 'American feebleness' will be on display if Biden doesn't enforce red lines with China: Gordon Chang

    Gordon Chang said the G20 meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will accomplish nothing if the U.S. does not enforce its red lines.

  • California prison supervisors to receive $155 million settlement for unpaid time, court rules

    The settlement resolves claims for unpaid overtime wages for before and after work activities dating back to 2005

  • World's Population Reaches 8 Billion People for the First Time—and That's Fine!

    Sometime today, November 15, the 8 billionth human on Earth is projected to be born. It could be happening right now, as I write this (or you read this). Or maybe it happened hours ago. But regardless of the exact second, today we officially enter a world with an estimated 8 billion people in it, according to a new report from the United Nations.

  • US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia

    The U.S. said Tuesday it is imposing new sanctions on firms and entities accused of being involved in the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia for use in Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The move comes after Iranian officials earlier this month acknowledged that they had transferred drones to Moscow. The penalties and diplomatic restrictions come as part of the most recent effort by the United States to disrupt Russia’s military supply chain and procurement network.

  • Iranians strike to mark 2019 protests

    STORY: These moves will add to pressure on Iran's clerical rulers, who have been battling two months of nationwide protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.In 2019, Reuters reported 1,500 people were killed in that wave of unrest which began over fuel price hikes but quickly turned political. Iranian authorities dismissed that death toll.

  • India's Modi calls for diplomacy to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

    India has not condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that "today's era is not an era of war". "I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine," Modi said in his opening remarks at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia.

  • Fury at Iran continues after alleged murder of woman, sparking UN emergency session

    Protests against the Iranian regime have continued into a 60th day. This as the UN has scheduled an emergency session to address the deadly crackdown by Iranian authorities against protesters.

  • China's COVID frustrations spark unrest in Guangzhou as cases rise

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Crowds of people in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou crashed through COVID barriers and marched down streets in chaotic scenes on Monday night, according to videos posted online, in a show of public resentment over coronavirus curbs. Among the latest outbreaks in China, Guangzhou's is the largest, with new daily infections of COVID-19 topping 5,000 for the first time and fuelling speculation that localised lockdowns could widen. Videos widely shared on Twitter showed noisy scenes in Guangzhou's Haizhu district of people charging down streets and remonstrating with white hazmat-suit-clad workers.

  • Feds to review security after inmate tried to shoot visitor

    Officials will begin assessing security protocols at federal prison camps across the U.S. after a “terrifying incident” this weekend when an inmate obtained a gun and tried to shoot a visitor in the head at a prison camp in Arizona, the director of the Bureau of Prisons said Tuesday. Director Colette Peters told The Associated Press the episode that happened Sunday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, was a “terrifying incident to have had happened.” The inmate pulled out the gun, pointed it at the visitor’s head and pulled the trigger, officials said.

  • Arizona voters approve in-state tuition for undocumented students

    Voters in Arizona have approved a ballot initiative to extend in-state college tuition to qualifying students regardless of immigration status, the Associated P

  • Jackson Sparks' mother shares heartbreak, pain family endures during Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing

    About 40 victims will offer statements before Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentences Darrell Brooks for Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

  • It’s time to reset America’s long-range strike deficit

    America simply has far more demand for long-range strike aircraft than planes and crews.

  • U.S. agency sued over hands-off decision on Okefenokee mine

    Conservation groups filed suit Tuesday against a U.S. government agency challenging its decision to allow a mining project to move forward without federal permits near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp's vast wildlife refuge. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses the Army Corps of Engineers of contradicting its own policies and violating federal law when the agency agreed in August to relinquish regulatory jurisdiction over the proposed mine near the Georgia-Florida line. It's the latest move by environmentalists seeking to stop Twin Pines Minerals from mining titanium dioxide near the eastern edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

  • Russia reportedly launches missiles into Poland, leaving at least 2 people dead

    Russia reportedly launches missiles into Poland, leaving at least 2 people dead

  • Networks Jump On Reports Of Missiles Crossing Into Poland Amid Fears Of Escalation Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

    A report that Russian missiles crossed into Poland quickly began to dominate news network coverage on Tuesday afternoon, underscoring the fears that the conflict in Ukraine would escalate. Reporters were dramatic in describing the potential implications, but still a bit cautious as to the confirmation of the source of the missiles. Poland is member of […]

  • Shops in Iran, including Grand Bazaar, close over protests

    Iranian shops in Tehran's historic Grand Bazaar and elsewhere across the country closed their doors Tuesday amid protests gripping the nation, as two prominent soccer stars also announced they would not be attending the upcoming World Cup over the demonstrations. The shop closures came amid calls for a three-day national strike to mark earlier protests in 2019 against Iran's theocracy that ended in a violent crackdown by authorities. The protests have seen prominent former players Ali Daei and Javad Nekounam both say they've declined a FIFA invitation to attend the World Cup in Qatar, where Iran will play.

  • Casey Anthony reportedly accuses father George in death of 2-year-old daughter, Caylee: 'She was cold'

    A three-part docuseries, "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," is expected to air on Peacock on Nov. 29, according to a 38-second teaser released Tuesday.

  • US offshore wind energy industry faces blowback from locals

    It's just one cable meant to bring electricity from an offshore wind farm to a former coal-burning power plant in southern New Jersey, but it symbolizes a big challenge facing the renewable energy industry. The cable has been fought over for nearly three years, with no end in sight in a state whose officials are eager to get offshore wind power up and running. Thousands of wind turbines have been proposed for areas along the U.S. coastline as the nation tries to meet an ambitious goal of deploying enough of them offshore by 2030 to power 10 million homes.