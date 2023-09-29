Ukraine does not consider investigation into Przewodów missile crash complete
Ukraine does not consider the Polish investigation into the crash of a missile in the village of Przewodów during a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine in November 2022, which claimed the lives of two people, to be complete.
Source: European Pravda, citing a source in the Ukrainian government
Details: The source said the investigation into the Przewodów tragedy will be completed when the Ukrainian investigative commission submits its findings.
"This has not happened yet. The Ukrainian commission has not yet presented its findings, so we cannot say that the conclusions announced by the Polish side are final. In any case, we are not to blame," the Ukrainian official said.
Background:
On Thursday, the Polish government officially announced that, as concluded by Polish experts, a Ukrainian missile of Soviet or Russian origin fell in the border village of Przewodów in November 2022.
Before that, the media in Poland released the conclusion of Polish experts that the missile that fell in Przewodów, killing two people, was launched by Ukrainian air defence forces.
On 16 November last year, Polish President Andrzej Duda called the explosion an accident. He also stated that he understood the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was convinced that the missile was fired by the Russians.
