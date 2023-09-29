Ukraine does not consider investigation into Przewodów missile crash complete

Ukraine does not consider the Polish investigation into the crash of a missile in the village of Przewodów during a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine in November 2022, which claimed the lives of two people, to be complete.

Source: European Pravda, citing a source in the Ukrainian government

Details: The source said the investigation into the Przewodów tragedy will be completed when the Ukrainian investigative commission submits its findings.

"This has not happened yet. The Ukrainian commission has not yet presented its findings, so we cannot say that the conclusions announced by the Polish side are final. In any case, we are not to blame," the Ukrainian official said.

Background:

