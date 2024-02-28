Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, has commented on the claims about alleged ongoing negotiations with the Ukrainian government about the closure of the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure

Quote: "Nobody is holding the negotiations about the closure of the border with Poland on behalf of Ukraine. The stable operation of the border is the question of survival in the war against the Russian aggressor."

Details: Kubrakov noted that Ukraine "treats the friendly state of Poland with great respect", had proposed constructive decisions and had taken steps to decrease the tension at the border.

"We are waiting for corresponding decisions by the Polish government so that the situation does not reach a stalemate. Such an outcome will not be profitable for anybody but our common enemy," Kubrakov stressed.

Background:

On 28 February, the RMF24 media outlet reported, with reference to the statement of Polish PM Donald Tusk, that Ukraine and Poland were discussing a temporary closure of the border and stopping trade.

