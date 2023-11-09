Ukraine does not stop traffic to ports of Greater Odesa after Russians hit civilian ship

The movement of ships to the ports of Greater Odesa along the corridor organised by Ukraine in the Black Sea continues both for exit and entrance, despite a Russian Kh-31 anti-radar missile strike on a civilian vessel in one of the ports on 8 November.

Source: Ministry for Restoration

As of 9 November, six vessels loaded with 231,000 tonnes of agricultural products left the ports of Greater Odesa and are moving in the direction of the Bosphorus.

Five other vessels are waiting to enter the ports for loading.

"Traffic along the corridor did not stop despite Russia's systematic attacks on the port infrastructure," the ministry stressed.

It is noted that since 8 August 2023, 91 vessels have exported 3.3 million tonnes of agro and metal products, and 116 vessels have entered the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi for loading.

"The Defenсe Forces are doing everything possible to counter the aggressor country's attacks on the port infrastructure. The world has already realised that there is no international law for the aggressor country, and we are grateful to our partners for their support with air defence," the report says.

Background:

On the evening of 8 November, the Russians launched a Kh-31 anti-radar missile in the direction of one of the ports of Greater Odesa and hit a civilian ship under the flag of Liberia, killing the pilot.

Support UP or become our patron!