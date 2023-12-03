Ukraine downs 10 Iranian suicide UAVs as Russia launches overnight drone, missile barrage

Russia attacked Ukraine with 12 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones overnight, with air defense forces shooting down 10 of them, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram on Dec. 3.

Air raid alerts sounded in a number of regions across Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile threat. Air defense forces were operating in the Khmelnytskyi district.

During the attack, the Russian military launched 12 Shahed suicide UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area in south-western Russia, and an Kh-59 guided missile launched from the airspace of Belgorod Oblast, to the north-east of Ukraine.

The air force noted that the enemy UAVs attacked in several waves and entered through the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast and through Mykolaiv Oblast.

Air defenses destroyed most of the Shahed UAVs in the area of responsibility of Air Command South, in Mykolaiv Oblast. The remaining Shaheds, moving in a northwestern direction, were later shot down near Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The Air Force added that 10 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs were destroyed as a result of combat operations by the Ukrainian Defense Forces air defense systems. At the same time, the Kh-59 guided missile did not reach its target, the air force said.

