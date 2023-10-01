Ukraine downs 15 drones in southern oblasts

Russian forces launched another drone attack targeting Ukraine's southern oblasts overnight on Oct. 1. Ukraine's air defense downed at least 15 drones over Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on air.

The country's Air Force warned Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts about the treat of drone attacks.

According to Humeniuk, Russian forces "tried to overload our air defenses." She said that a drone hit warehouse buildings in Mykolaiv Oblast causing a fire. Firefighters have been called to the scene. There were no information about casualties at the time of the publication, she said.

In the meantime, Kherson Oblast was targeted with 16 precision guided missiles. There was no information on damages or casualties, according to Humeniuk.

