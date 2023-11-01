Ukraine downs 18 of 20 Russian kamikaze drones and one Kh-59 missile as Russia continues overnight assaults

Consequences of the attack of the Russian Federation in the Poltava Oblast

Russian forces launched several waves of drone attacks on Ukraine overnight, with some reaching as far as the country's western regions, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on national television on Nov. 1.

"The main focus of the attack was on Poltava Oblast. They attacked in several waves, using groups of drones that split into pairs, flew individually, and flew as far as the western regions."

The attack resembled previous ones. "There was nothing particularly unique about it. The attacks were similar to previous ones, with the only difference being the increased number of attack UAVs, including the Shaheed 136/131 kamikaze drones. Air raid alerts were issued in most regions of Ukraine," he said, adding that the enemy is trying to both attack and to identify weaknesses in Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukraine’s largest oil products producer, the shuttered Kremenchuk oil refinery, was targeted in a Russian kamikaze drone attack on Poltava Oblast overnight, the newly appointed regional state administration head, Philip Pronin, reported on Telegram on Nov. 1.

No casualties have been reported and information about the damage is being clarified.

Eighteen out of 20 Russian kamikaze drones and one Kh-59 cruise missile were intercepted by the Ukrainian Air Force during the attack.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine