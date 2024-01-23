Ukraine downs 21 out of 41 Russian missiles; some failed to reach targets, Zaluzhnyi says

Russia launched 41 missiles over Ukraine on January 23

Of the 41 missiles Russia fired into Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 23, 21 were shot down, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported on Telegram.

Read also: Rocket debris hits high-rise apartment, kindergarten as Russia attacks Kyiv early on Jan. 23 morning

Zaluzhnyi provided details of the air raid, which included:

Two Kh-59 guided cruise missiles launched from Su-34 aircrafts in Russian Belgorod Oblast

Four S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles fired from Belgorod Oblast

Eight Kh-22 cruise missiles launched from Tu-22 bombers over Belgorod and Orel oblasts

12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from Belgorod and Voronezh oblasts

15 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles launched by Tu-95 strategic bombers based at Russia’s Engels-2 airbase.

"Not all enemy missiles launched on ballistic trajectories reached their intended targets," Zaluzhnyi said, adding that Ukrainian air defense had successfully intercepted many of the missiles.



Read also: Two dead, 30 injured after Russia attacks Kharkiv apartment with cruise missile – photos, video

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine