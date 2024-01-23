Ukraine downs 21 out of 41 Russian missiles; some failed to reach targets, Zaluzhnyi says

Russia launched 41 missiles over Ukraine on January 23
Of the 41 missiles Russia fired into Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 23, 21 were shot down, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported on Telegram.

Zaluzhnyi provided details of the air raid, which included:

  • Two Kh-59 guided cruise missiles launched from Su-34 aircrafts in Russian Belgorod Oblast

  • Four S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles fired from Belgorod Oblast

  • Eight Kh-22 cruise missiles launched from Tu-22 bombers over Belgorod and Orel oblasts

  • 12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from Belgorod and Voronezh oblasts

  • 15 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles launched by Tu-95 strategic bombers based at Russia’s Engels-2 airbase.

"Not all enemy missiles launched on ballistic trajectories reached their intended targets," Zaluzhnyi said, adding that Ukrainian air defense had successfully intercepted many of the missiles. 

