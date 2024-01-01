Ukraine downs Russian missile over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukraine’s air defense shot down a Russian X-59 guided missile over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the East Air Command reported on Jan 1.



Air sirens sounded as Ukraine's military warned about the movement of a Russian missile at 4:54 p.m. local time.

Journalists from the Ukrainian media Suspilne reported hearing an explosion, after which the East Air Command confirmed that a missile had been shot down at 5:44 p.m.



The attack followed a massive drone strike across Ukraine on New Year’s Eve that continued into New Year’s Day.

Four homes and four cars were damaged in Kyiv Oblast due to debris from intercepted Russian drones.



Air defenses engaged drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast and at least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast.



The Russians also fired missiles, shells and unguided rockets at multiple cities and villages, including in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts in the past 24 hours.



On Dec. 29, Russia conducted the largest single massive attack since the start of the full-scale invasion, killing at least 39 people.

