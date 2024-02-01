Ukraine downs two of four Russian Shahed drones in overnight attack, four injured in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces took out two of four Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russia overnight on Feb. 1, the Air Force reported on Telegram.

The invaders used four Shahed 136/131 type drones in its overnight attack, two of which were destroyed in Kharkiv Oblast.

An air raid alert was declared in several Ukrainian oblasts due to a new Russian attack on the evening of Jan. 31.

The Russians attacked Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast with Shaheds and guided aerial bombs. A civil infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv's Osnovyanskyi district was targeted.

No casualties were reported.

Four people were injured when Russian guided aerial bombs struck at a hospital in the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast’s Kupiansk district. 38 people were evacuated, including five hospital workers.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine