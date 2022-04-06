Ukraine drone video shows attack on Russian tanks

Yahoo Entertainment

Audrey Huskey accused Hugh Hefner of raping her on Secrets of Playboy, Monday. She is the latest victim to come forward and share her story. Huskey, who was an aspiring model at the time, was invited to meet with Hefner about some pictures. But she alleges he raped her. “Then he's pulling down his pants, and I just started--I froze,” Huskey recalled. “And he got on top of me. And, um, I just froze. I laid there, and when he was done, he walked me down to the guest house. I didn't know what to think that night. I just cried myself to sleep.” Huskey was so devastated she ended up missing her photo shoot and flying home. After seeing Hefners ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore open up about her traumatic experiences on the docuseries, Huskey wanted to share her own story. “You're not here for publicity?” asked host Lisa Guerrero. “No, freedom…freedom from keeping such a dirty secret inside for so long,” Husky replied.