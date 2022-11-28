Ukraine on edge for more attacks, West eyes humanitarian aid

5
JAMEY KEATEN
·3 min read

KYIV (AP) — Ukraine prepared for more Russian strikes on Monday and warned of the possibility for a new round of evacuations from the capital during a relative lull from the airstrikes on energy facilities and other key infrastructure in recent weeks.

In the West, meanwhile, preparations were stepped up to boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine so that the population can enjoy some warmth during their coldest months of need and keep the resolve of the nation as high as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russian troops “are preparing new strikes and as long as they have missiles, they won’t stop.”

“The upcoming week can be as hard as the one that passed,” he said.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt visited the capital, Kyiv, Monday and said it was “a desperate situation that we are now witnessing. Many here face a grim choice: to flee or to freeze. The Russian warfare is unparalleled cynicism.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that part of the city's 3 million people might well have to be evacuated to places where essential services would be less prone to shutdowns caused by missile attacks.

Russia has pounded energy facilities around Kyiv with a barrage of missile strikes, resulting in power outages and halts in water supplies to the city.

And with temperatures hovering around freezing, and expected to dip as low as minus 11C (12 Fahrenheit) in little more than a week, international help was increasingly focused on items like generators and autotransformers, to make sure blackouts that affect everything from kitchens to operating rooms are as limited and short as possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “continues trying to make Ukraine a black hole — no light, no electricity, no heating to put the Ukrainians into the darkness and the cold,” said European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. “So we have to continue our support providing more material for the Ukrainians to face the winter without electricity.”

Borrell was leading a meeting of EU ministers that would specifically “look at the Ukrainian war from the point of view of a humanitarian crisis.”

Over the next three days NATO top officials and foreign ministers will be gathering in Bucharest, Romania, where such humanitarian aspects will also be assessed.

Ukraine’s energy provider Ukrenergo said Monday that it is still short 27% of output after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. “The scale and complexity of the damage are high, and repair works have continued around the clock,” the company said in a statement.

Power supply was restored to 17% of residents in the southern city of Kherson, which Ukraine reclaimed earlier this month. The Russians have continued pounding the city with artillery barrages.

Ukraine’s presidential office said Monday that at least four civilians were killed and 11 others wounded in the latest Russian attacks. It said intense fighting is continuing along the front line in the east, with the Russians shelling Bakhmut and Toretsk at the epicenter of the fighting.

“People are sheltering in the basements, many of which are filled by water,” said Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko. “They have been living in catastrophic conditions without power or heating.”

Also Monday, Russia denied that it had plans to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which it has occupied since the early days of the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that it was pointless to look for signs of a pullback from the plant “when there are none and there can’t be.”

Peskov's comments were in response to Ukrainian claims that the Russian forces were bound to retreat from the plant as they face a continuing Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The plant has been shut down following repeated shelling, for which Russia and Ukraine have traded blame. The U.N. nuclear watchdog and international leaders have urged Russia to demilitarize the plant to avoid a nuclear disaster, but Moscow has rejected the demands, arguing that it needs to maintain troops there to ensure its safety.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky: Terrorists preparing new strikes, coming week may be difficult

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the next week may be as hard as the last one, because the Russians are preparing new strikes. Source: President Zelenskyy's nightly video address Quote: "We understand that the terrorists are preparing new strikes.

  • Ukrainian military warns about threat of fresh Russian missile strike

    The Ukrainian military has warned about the threat of another Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military’s South Operational Command, told Ukrainian national television on Nov. 28.

  • Somalia Villa Rays attack: At least four dead in hotel siege

    At least four people are killed after al-Shabab militants storm a hotel near the presidential palace.

  • First talks to end S. Korea truck strike fail

    STORY: South Korea failed to reach agreement with striking truckers in a first session of talks on Monday (November 28).That's according to the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union.It marks the fifth day of a nationwide walkout, which is causing supply chain glitches and a shortage of concrete at building sites. The government estimates daily losses from the stoppage at around $224 million, with supplies of cement and fuel for gas stations also running short. Container traffic at ports was barely a fifth of normal levels on Monday morning. It is the second major strike in under six months by thousands of truckers demanding better pay and conditions.And the lack of a resolution makes it more likely that Seoul will compel strikers to return to work.The union said it had asked the government to reverse steps towards issuing a so-called 'work start order'", which it called "undemocratic and anti-constitutional". It added that the next round of talks is set for Wednesday (November 30).If the work start order is enforced, failure to comply can lead to cancellation of trucker licenses and three years in jail, or a fine of up to 30 million won - that's over $22,000.The strike is disrupting industrial activity at a time when Asia's fourth-largest economy, which is dependent on exports, already expects a slump in growth.President Yoon Suk-yeol has criticized the strike as taking the nation's logistics "hostage" in the face of an economic crisis. His office said he would hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (November 29) to consider a work start order.

  • NATO secretary general calls for increased support for Ukraine

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon in the war against Ukraine, so the allies should strengthen their support, German newspaper Welt quoted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as saying on Nov. 27.

  • Mexico's López Obrador leads massive pro-government march

    Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Mexico’s capital Sunday in a show of support for President Manuel López Obrador, who before assuming the presidency had led some of the country’s biggest protests. The “people’s march” marked four years in office for the leftist leader and was a response to a large opposition march two weeks ago to protest López Obrador’s proposal to reform the country’s electoral authority. The president himself led Sunday’s march through central Mexico City, which was accompanied by mariachi music, singing and a festive atmosphere.

  • The 20 Best Early Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet—Up to 65% Off

    Calphalon cookware, De’Longhi coffee makers, Nordic Ware baking pans, and more start at just $20.

  • How the West handed classical music over to China – and may not get it back

    Classical music in Britain is in trouble. It’s not merely because the infrastructure of the venues, orchestras and groups that sustain the art form have suffered from underfunding for decades. Nor can we pin all the blame on the body blow that many have just received from Arts Council England (ACE) funding cuts, in which the Britten Sinfonia lost all its funding, the London Sinfonietta lost 41 per cent, and the London Symphony, London Philharmonic and Philharmonia orchestras all lost 12 per cent

  • Ukraine has two years’ worth of nuclear fuel reserves, says Energoatom

    Ukraine has enough nuclear fuel reserves to last the next two years, the head of Ukraine’s nuclear operator, Energoatom’s Petro Kotin, announced on national television on Nov. 27.

  • Hulu is just $1.99 per month for 12 months with this incredible Cyber Monday deal

    Hulu is offering an unbeatable Cyber Monday deal of 12 months of ad-supported service for just $1.99 per month. Snag this discount until November 28.

  • Sunak government plans to increase military aid to Ukraine, says UK PM

    The United Kingdom plans to maintain or increase military aid to Ukraine next year, the Reuters news agency quoted British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as saying on Nov. 27.

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...

  • Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play

    LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators on Saturday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since the 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.

  • Police looking for man who punched officer in Brooklyn

    The assault happened on Friday just before 4:30 p.m. Two police on-duty police officers were patrolling near Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue when they saw a man obstructing traffic.

  • China poses increasing threat in military space race, top U.S. general says

    Nina Armagno, director of staff of the U.S. Space Force, said Beijing had made significant progress in developing military space technology, including in areas such as satellite communications and re-useable spacecraft, which allow countries to rapidly scale up their space programs. “I think it's entirely possible they could catch up and surpass us, absolutely,” Armagno said at an event in Sydney run by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a research organisation partly funded by the U.S. and Australian governments.

  • Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico

    Argentina finally opened the scoring against Mexico on Saturday thanks to Lionel Messis long-distance low shot to the bottom right corner.

  • Oil price tumbles on recession talk, Shell and BP shares follow

    Predictions of oil at $250 well wide of the mark

  • Is Mexico out of the World Cup? Not yet. Here's what El Tri needs advance to knockout round

    Even without a goal at the 2022 World Cup, Mexico still has a chance to make it out of the group stages, as long as they win and get help.

  • Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

    The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” goes on trial Monday, accused of […] The post Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result as audacious Aboubakar scoop helps Cameroon draw thriller

    <strong>Cameroon 3-3 Serbia: </strong>The African side trailed 3-1 before two quick goals, including Aboubakar’s audacious scoop, saw them snatch a thrilling draw