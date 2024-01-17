Ukraine eliminates 19 of 20 Russian kamikaze drones overnight — Ukrainian Air Force

Ukraine intercepted 19 of 20 Iranian Shahed drones launched by the Russian occupiers overnight on Jan. 17, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Telegram.

Russia launched 20 Shahed 136/131 drones from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk Oblast, as well as two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at Kharkiv from Russia’s adjacent Belgorod Oblast.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved to repel the air attack, as well as Ukraine’s Air Force and Air Defense Forces, The Air Force said.

The work of Ukraine’s air-defense systems was heard in the Zaporizhzhya, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

An air-raid alert was announced in many regions of Ukraine due to a new Russian attack overnight on Jan. 17.

Odesa was the main target of the Russian drone attack. Eleven drones were intercepted along the coast, with most falling into the sea.

Three people were injured in the Russian attack. 130 civilians were evacuated from a damaged apartment building.

Explosions also rocked Kharkiv overnight on Jan. 17. The occupiers attacked residential infrastructure in central Kharkiv leaving 17 people injured, including two in critical condition, and damaging multiple high-rise buildings.

