Ukraine eliminates 800 more Russian occupiers over 24 hours
Ukraine eliminated 790 Russian occupiers over the last 24 hours, according to the General Staff report on Dec. 27.
Total Russian losses since the full-scale invasion began in Feb. 2022 are now as follows:
Personnel: 355,750 (+ 790)
Tanks: 5913 (+ 14) units
Combat armored vehicles: 10973 (+ 17) units;
Artillery systems: 8376 (+ 10) units;
Multiple rocket launchers: 934 (+ 0) units;
Anti-aircraft defense systems: 616 (+ 2) units;
Aircraft: 329 (+ 0) units;
Helicopters: 324 (+ 0) units;
Tactical-level UAVs: 6471 (+ 13);
Cruise missiles: 1620 (+ 2);
Ships/boats: 23 (+ 0) units;
Submarines: 1 (+ 0) units;
Automotive equipment and tanker trucks: 11140 (+ 31) units;
Special equipment: 1240 (+ 1).
