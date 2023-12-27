Ukraine eliminates 800 more Russian occupiers over 24 hours

Ukraine eliminated 790 Russian occupiers over the last 24 hours, according to the General Staff report on Dec. 27.

Total Russian losses since the full-scale invasion began in Feb. 2022 are now as follows:

Personnel: 355,750 (+ 790)

Tanks: 5913 (+ 14) units

Combat armored vehicles: 10973 (+ 17) units;

Artillery systems: 8376 (+ 10) units;

Multiple rocket launchers: 934 (+ 0) units;

Anti-aircraft defense systems: 616 (+ 2) units;

Aircraft: 329 (+ 0) units;

Helicopters: 324 (+ 0) units;

Tactical-level UAVs: 6471 (+ 13);

Cruise missiles: 1620 (+ 2);

Ships/boats: 23 (+ 0) units;

Submarines: 1 (+ 0) units;

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks: 11140 (+ 31) units;

Special equipment: 1240 (+ 1).

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine