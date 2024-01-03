Ukraine eliminates corrupt Russian police general Trifonov

Igor Trifonov, a Russian police force general who was imprisoned by Russia for corruption but joined Russian invasion forces to get out of jail, has been killed in Ukraine, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Jan. 3.

Trifonov had long sought a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry and managed to go to war against Ukraine in late 2023, claimed his lawyer, Olga Kezik, the newspaper reported. The Russian general wanted to "win," she said.

He did not: Trifonov's wife learned about his death on Jan. 2.

Trifonov led the police in Yekaterinburg from 2011 to 2017 and later headed the Interior Ministry in the Russian region of Karachay-Cherkessia until 2019. In August 2022, he was found guilty of illegal possession of weapons and bribery, resulting in a nine-year and four-month sentence in a maximum security prison.

Ukraine has reportedly also eliminated Russian Major General Vladimir Zavadsky, the deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps.

According to the Ukrainian military’s count, Russia has lost approximately 361,500 military personnel since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 22, 2022.

The Ukrainian military describes these personnel as “eliminated” – meaning that they have been killed, or so badly wounded that they can no long engage in hostilities against Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine