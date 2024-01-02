Ukraine eliminates all Russian drones, Russian ballistic missiles flying in the skies toward Kyiv

Ukrainian air defense brought down all 35 attack drones used by Russia in its latest massive overnight attack on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Jan. 2.

Several missiles are still in the sky, including Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

The Russian invaders launched the 35 UAVs from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea as well as Russia’s Primorsk-Akhtarsk area.

"All enemy UAVs were destroyed by the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine," the Air Force wrote on Telegram.

The attack is ongoing, with explosions heard in Kharkiv and Kropyvnytskyi.

“There are many missiles headed toward Kyiv,” the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

In the capital, drone debris fell in two districts, sparking fires. A fire broke out in Mykolaiv due to the attack.

Air raid alerts sounded nationwide due to the missile threat this morning.

This story is developing.

