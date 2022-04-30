Ukraine to end fuel shortages soon, Zelenskiy says

FILE PHOTO: Empty fuel trucks are parked at a gas station on the outskirts of Lviv
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oleksandr Kozhukhar
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

By Oleksandr Kozhukhar

(Reuters) - Ukraine will soon stamp out fuel shortages, even though Russian forces have damaged a number of oil depots, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

This week, Russia struck Ukraine's main fuel producer, the Kremenchuk oil refinery, as well as several other large depots.

"Queues and rising prices at gas stations are seen in many regions of our country," Zelenskiy said in a nightly video speech. "The occupiers are deliberately destroying the infrastructure for the production, supply and storage of fuel.

"Russia has also blocked our ports, so there are no immediate solutions to replenish the deficit," he added.

"But government officials promise that within a week, maximum two, a system of fuel supply to Ukraine will be at work that will prevent shortages."

In a statement, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the shortages would be eliminated within a week, as Ukraine's operators had secured contracts with European suppliers.

(Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east

    Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country’s industrial Donbas region, and a senior U.S. defense official said Moscow's offensive is going much slower than planned. While artillery fire, sirens and explosions were heard Friday in some cities, the United Nations sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol, where the mayor said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire. — A former U.S. Marine was killed while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, his family said in what would be the war’s first known death of an American in combat.

  • No mourners at burial of 50 victims of Nigeria refinery fire

    Mourners were nowhere to be seen as gravediggers in Nigeria’s southeast town of Ohaji-Egbema used shovels to place the unidentifiable charred remains of dozens who died in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery into three mass graves. The explosion on Friday night was triggered by a fire in the bootleg facility that was tucked away in the Ohaji-Egbema forest, away from the eyes of Nigeria's regulatory agencies. “Lift it (a human body) and throw it inside before covering — if not it will smell!” a local shouted to a gravedigger who gathered remains near a mass grave with his shovel and makeshift stretcher.

  • 5 Cool Things Elon Musk Has Done

    Controversial though he may be, Musk is building an astonishing legacy of making the improbable probable.

  • White House communications director tests positive for COVID-19

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, as journalists and politicians in Washington were set to kick off a weekend of events around the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner. Bedingfield said she was not considered a close contact with President Joe Biden, whom she last saw on Wednesday at a socially-distanced meeting during which she wore an N-95 mask. Biden tested negative on Thursday, the White House said.

  • Why cotton prices are soaring

    A summer t-shirt may cost you a bit more in the coming months. Cotton prices are on the rise.

  • 'I'm not afraid', says ex-Gazprombank executive who defected to Ukraine

    A former senior executive at Russian lender Gazprombank said on Thursday that he fled Russia for Ukraine hoping to take up arms against Moscow's invasion and that he believed President Vladimir Putin was leading Russia to catastrophe. Igor Volobuev, 50, who holds a Russian passport and was until recently a vice president at Gazprombank, told Reuters in an interview in the capital Kyiv that he had been moved to act because of his Ukrainian roots and family. The public defection is extraordinary because of his senior role in a company that is at the heart of the Russian establishment and is chaired by Alexei Miller, the CEO of gas giant of Gazprom, who is a close Putin ally.

  • Ex-Georgian leader who lost war against Russia thinks Ukraine will prevail

    Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia who fought and lost a short war against Russia to reclaim renegade regions, says Ukraine will defeat Moscow and has hailed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a "new Churchill." Saakashvili, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, lost control of around one-fifth of Georgian territory during a 2008 war in which Russian forces garrisoned two breakaway regions. But the Georgian politician, who has extensive experience in Ukraine, having served as a regional governor there and as a senior official on a national reform body, told Reuters he believed that Ukraine could win its own war against Russia.

  • Russia expects economy to slump 10pc

    Amazon hit by slowest growth in two decades Kremlin earns record profit from Gazprom FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China is facing a double disaster caught between Covid and Putin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • G20 host Indonesia urges Zelenskiy, Putin to 'forge peace'

    Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Friday he had turned down a request for arms from Ukraine's leader and urged him and his Russian counterpart to end the war in Ukraine. Indonesia is currently chairing the Group of 20 (G20) major economies and has invited both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the leaders summit in November, despite pressure from some Western countries to exclude the latter.

  • 5-year-old Utah girl collects dozens of aid kits for Ukrainian refugee children

    Greta Gingell, a 5-year-old from West Jordan, made a donation Friday worth thousands of dollars that will now be sent to help Ukrainian children who were forced to leave their homes.

  • Hey, Disney: Ditch Florida and bring Mickey back to Kansas City where it all started

    Surely Mayor Quinton Lucas wouldn’t try to penalize the company to score political points. | Opinion

  • Ukraine in 'a fight for life' in Donbas region, Zelenskyy says in nightly address; Russian strike kills at least 1 in Kyiv: Live updates

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Time Magazine he was nearly captured during the early days of Russia's invasion. Latest news.

  • Lilly King finishes breaststroke sweep, and Carmel's Berit Berglund makes U.S. junior team

    Lilly King won her signature 100-meter breaststroke Friday, completing a sweep of 50, 100 and 200 breaststrokes by IU's eight-time NCAA champion.

  • Malik Beasley with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Malik Beasley (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 04/29/2022

  • Podolyak warns Russia will experience further ‘accidents’ near its border with Ukraine

    Russia will continue to experience the “demilitarization” of its own territory near the Ukrainian border, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on April 27.

  • Ukraine warns talks with Russia may collapse as battles rage in east

    Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over shaky talks to end a war now in its third month as Russia pounded areas in the east of the country and U.S. lawmakers vowed a massive new weapons package for Kyiv. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in remarks published early on Saturday, said lifting Western sanctions on Russia was part of the peace negotiations, which he said were "difficult" but continue daily by video link. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told Polish journalists that chances were "high" that the talks, which have not been held in person for a month, would end because of Russia's "playbook on murdering people," the Interfax news agency said.

  • Brennan: Putin will threaten West after collapse of Ukraine invasion plan

    Former CIA director John Brennan said on NBC’s “Deadline” Russian President Vladimir Putin will try to find new ways to go after the West after the setbacks of his invasion of Ukraine. Brennan was discussing with host Nicole Wallace Moscow’s latest move to cut off Poland and Bulgaria from Russian gas. “I can see him…

  • US trade report accuses China of using intellectual property laws to dominate markets

    China appears intent on using its intellectual property laws to unfairly dominate markets and, while Beijing has made some progress strengthening patent, copyright and criminal statutes, implementation and enforcement remain insufficient, according to a US government report released on Wednesday. "China must provide a level playing field for IP protection and enforcement,"said the US Trade Representative (USTR) office's annual Special 301 report, which catalogues intellectual property infringeme

  • Ukrainian fighter says UN evacuation initiative is cause for hope

    KYIV (Reuters) -A Ukrainian fighter holed up in Mariupol's steel works said on Friday he hoped the United Nations would come to the besieged and devastated area to evacuate civilians, and that for the first time he had real hope his troops might make it out alive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Friday that Ukraine planned to evacuate civilians sheltering in underground bunkers in the vast industrial complex of Mariupol's Azovstal steel works, though he gave no details. Russia, whose forces are surrounding the plant, did not immediately comment on the Ukrainian presidency's remarks.

  • Lifting sanctions against Russia part of peace talks with Ukraine - Lavrov

    Kyiv warned on Friday that talks on ending Russia's invasion, now in its third month, were in danger of collapse. "At present, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are actually discussing on a daily basis via video-conferencing a draft of a possible treaty," Lavrov said in comments to China's official Xinhua news agency published on the Russian foreign ministry's website.