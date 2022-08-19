  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US to ship $775 million aid package of arms, drones to Ukraine, official says: Live updates

Christine Fernando, Jeanine Santucci and Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
  • Filippo Grandi
    Italian diplomat

The United States will ship another package of arms to Ukraine, including long-range artillery ammunition used to devastating effect on Russian forces, according to a senior defense official.

The $775 million aid package includes ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, which has been employed masterfully by Ukrainian forces, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity under guidelines set by the Pentagon. The rockets with a range of more than 40 miles have been used to destroy Russian command posts, ammunition depots and logistics hubs.

The Russian military advance, begun in February, has ground to halt. Ukrainian attacks are weakening Russian positions but have yet to retake territory, the official said.

The military aid package includes drones, conventional artillery ammunition and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles to protect Ukrainian troops from Russian roadside bombs, the official said.

The United States has provided $12.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine since 2014, more than $10 billion of it in the last year.

Latest developments:

►About 1,100 people in two villages in Russia's Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border were evacuated late Thursday after a fire at a munitions depot. There were no casualties, the Belgorod region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said Friday.

►A Russian cargo ship Ukraine claims holds stolen wheat from territory seized by Russia appears to have reached Tartus, a Syrian port, according to satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press. Another ship recently docked in Syria with Ukrainian corn that was legally purchased as part of a United Nations effort to combat a global food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

►No breakthroughs appear to have come out of Thursday's meeting among Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as the conflict with Russia approaches the six-month mark with no end in sight.

►Amid the tense international climate created by the war, Russia deployed warplanes carrying state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to its Kaliningrad region, which is surrounded by two NATO countries, Poland and Lithuania.

Response to Ukrainian refugees should be a model, UN refugee head says

Europe’s embrace of millions of Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion showed that it’s possible to welcome large numbers of asylum-seekers, and the approach should be replicated to receive those fleeing other nations, the head of the U.N. refugee agency told The Associated Press.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi described the EU's response as “exemplary,” noting that nearly 4 million Ukrainians have registered with the bloc’s emergency protection system since, activated for the first time at the start of the war nearly six months ago. It allows Ukrainians to move around the bloc, work and access housing, education and health care.

“If that’s possible for such a large number of people, and since that has proven so effective, why not use some of these approaches also for other people that are coming to knock at Europe’s doors?” Grandi asked.

Grandi called the distinction some European leaders have tried to make between Ukrainians and other refugees "racist." Some leaders have taken efforts to keep African and Middle Eastern migrants out of Europe.

Ukraine energy firm warns Russia may try to disconnect nuclear plant from electricity grid

Russia has ordered staff members at Europe's largest nuclear plant to stay home Friday amid mounting tensions over the possibility that military conflict near the plant may lead to a nuclear catastrophe.

Russia ordered the facility to limit personnel Friday to only those who operate the plant's power units, Ukraine’s state-run energy firm, Energoatom, said in a statement. The firm also said it has information that Russian forces plan to turn off the plant's power units and disconnect them from Ukraine's electricity grid.

Such a move would deprive the country of a major electricity source as the plant accounted for about half the electricity generated by nuclear power in Ukraine before the war.

Russian troops took over the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine, one of the 10 largest nuclear plants in the world, shortly after invading the country in February. Ukraine and Russia have since accused each other of risking nuclear fallout by shelling the plant.

US 'deeply concerned' about Russia's control of nuclear power plant

Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. head Antonio Guterres agreed on the terms of a trip by the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to the presidential website.

The U.S. is "deeply concerned" about Russia's continued control of the plant, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, calling for the IAEA to be allowed to monitor the safety and security of the plant. But it's not certain the Kremlin will accede to a visit from the IAEA.

Ivan Nechayev, a spokesman for the Russian foreign ministry, rejected a proposal to demilitarize the area around the plant, Reuters reported. Nechayev said during a briefing that Russian troops are ensuring the plant runs smoothly and the demilitarization proposals would make the facility "even more vulnerable."

UN chief says global food markets beginning to stabilize

During a Friday visit to the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there were "signs that global food markets are beginning to stabilize" after a U.N.-led agreement to facilitate the transport of Ukrainian grain.

"Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I have been clear: There is no solution to the global food crisis without ensuring full global access to Ukraine’s food products and Russian food and fertilizers," Guterres said at a news conference.

Guterres said more than 560,000 metrics tons of grain and other Ukrainian foodstuffs are being transported to global markets, adding that wheat prices have dropped by as much as 8% after the U.N. agreement. Still, he warned that supply chains are still disrupted and food prices remain "very high."

Russian strikes claim casualties near Kharkiv

Russian missile strikes that began Wednesday night and continued Thursday morning in and around the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed at least 17 and wounded 42, Ukrainian authorities said.

A dormitory housing deaf Ukrainians was destroyed in the attack. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the assault "despicable and cynical."

Russia’s military also claimed that it struck a base for foreign mercenaries in Kharkiv, killing 90, though Ukraine did not immediately confirm.

Meanwhile, on Russian soil near Ukraine's border, an ammunition dump caught fire in a village in the Belgorod region, the regional governor said. No casualties were reported.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: US to ship $775M aid package of arms to Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon announces extra $775M in weapons to Ukraine

    The United States will send another $775 million in missiles, drones, vehicles and mine clearing equipment to Ukraine to help in its war with Russia as the conflict enters a near standstill, the Pentagon announced Friday. The new assistance package will include 16 howitzers and ammunition, AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM), ammunition for High Mobility Artillery…

  • Public kill-on-sight campaigns ramp up for invasive spotted lanternfly

    Kill-on-sight requests in New York City and elsewhere are a part of public campaigns to fight an invasive insect now massing and feeding on plants around much of the eastern United States.

  • Latest U.S. Aid Package to Ukraine Includes Mine-Resistant Vehicles, Drones, Missiles

    The new $775 million assistance package brings the total of military aid to Ukraine to about $10.6 billion since the Biden administration entered office last year.

  • US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine

    The U.S. for the first time Friday said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armor rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders. A senior defense official told reporters that a new $775 million aid package will include 15 Scan Eagles, 40 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles known as MRAPs with mine-clearing rollers, and 2,000 anti-armor rounds that can help Ukraine troops move forward in the south and east, where Russian forces have placed mines. "These capabilities are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

  • Photos of the Week: Capitol Hill, Wyoming and baseball

    Photos curated by Greg Nash and Valerie Morris

  • Interns see Baltimore Police Department with ‘fresh eyes’ — and suggest wide-ranging reforms

    During an internship with the Baltimore Police Department this summer, Yasmine Bryant met the mother of a city homicide victim struggling with acute grief and growing frustration: Despite repeated attempts to contact detectives about their open investigation, she heard nothing from law enforcement in more than five months. “Her only child was killed … and she had no updates on the case of her ...

  • Annual World Robot Conference kicks off in Beijing

    STORY: The 2022 World Robot Conference has kicked off in Beijing Locator: Beijing, ChinaWith Chinese-speaking Albert Einsteinrobot dogsand a humanoid that can interpret human facial expressions(Xier, R&D engineer, Exrobot) “We hope that in the future, in terms of elderly care and personal relationships, our product can help humans. You can share your bad mood or happiness with it. It will analyze your emotions through the database and give you emotional responses.” Medical robots are also on display Inventors hope that these robots canhelp to improve care and treatment World Robot Conference will run from August 18 to 21

  • Hundreds of robots on display at World Robot Conference in Beijing

    Hundreds of robots used for a variety of functions, including one that looks like Albert Einstein and another that swabs for COVID-19, were on display at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China.

  • Fears mount over violence near Europe's largest nuclear plant

    António Guterres, chief of the United Nations, is in Ukraine warning about the dangers of military activity around Europe's largest nuclear plant. As CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports, the plant is on an increasingly violent front line as part of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south.

  • Your funds held at crypto platforms aren’t protected by government insurance. FDIC warns FTX’s U.S. arm to halt ‘false and misleading’ claims.

    FDIC on Friday issued cease and desist warnings to five crypto companies including FTX U.S., for allegedly making false representations that certain products or stocks are insured by the agency.

  • Chinese Chip Software Maker Behind Mystery Buyer UK Blocked

    (Bloomberg) -- A two-year-old Shanghai-based developer of chip design software was behind an attempt to buy a British firm that regulators blocked with little explanation, the latest example of Britain’s increasing hostility toward Chinese investment.Super Orange HK Holding Ltd. was blocked from buying Bristol-based chip design software provider Pulsic Ltd., the British Business Secretary announced in a brief statement Wednesday. But that firm is in reality controlled by little-known Shanghai Un

  • Russian villages near Ukraine evacuated after another arms depot goes up in flames

    The fire came days after another munitions storage facility exploded on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility.

  • U.S. to announce $800M weapons package for Ukraine

    The tranche comes just days before Ukraine’s independence day on Aug. 24, which one DoD official suggested could also bring a fresh American show of support.

  • Russia May Delay Annexation Moves as Ukraine Invasion Progress Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin is considering the possibility of putting off votes to annex territories it’s taken in southern and eastern Ukraine as its military advances in the regions have stalled, a potential setback to Russia’s drive to cement its gains.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak:

  • Putin ‘sacks commander of Black Sea fleet’ after explosions in Crimea

    Change in commander comes four months after the Moskva flagship was destroyed

  • Three men indicted in Whitey Bulger’s beating death in federal prison

    BREAKING: Three men have been indicted in connection with the death of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger in federal prison.

  • Michigan's elections panel certifies results of August primary election

    Michigan's Board of State Canvassers unanimously certified the primary after county canvassing boards signed off on election results with few hiccups.

  • President’s Office pledges more attacks on illegal structures in Russian-occupied Crimea

    The Ukrainian military will continue to destroy military and illegal structures in Crimea, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Ukrainian TV on Aug. 19.

  • Jeff Bezos Double Dips On His Airbnb Play

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos made an early bet on the short-term rental platform Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) during the company’s Series B round in 2011, nearly a decade before its initial public offering (IPO). His investment came long before the now popular accommodations marketplace was a household name and a common term used to describe virtually any short-term rental. It’s unclear exactly how much Bezos profited off his pre-IPO investment in Airbnb, but it’s clear that the

  • Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    The White House is ramping up efforts to tout the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the effort to refurbish roads, bridges and airports and reduce emissions. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will go on a four-day, six-state tour starting Tuesday, visiting Florida, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Ohio, Nevada and New Hampshire to talk up the infrastructure law. Buttigieg will tout grants approved in the November 2021 infrastructure law including $12 million for the Port of Tampa, $20 million to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection and expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific Railroad and Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail lines and $24.5 million reconstruct roadways and pathways connecting to a major amusement park in Ohio.