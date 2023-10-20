This year, Ukraine’s energy system will be better protected — Kyiv official

Ukraine's power grid will be better protected from Russian missile and drone strikes this winter compared to the previous year, National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary Oleksiy Danilov told public broadcaster Ukrainian Radio on Oct. 20.

According to Danilov, there have been four meetings of top military command and the NSDC regarding the protection of the energy system.

“With regard to preparations for winter – it's currently the prime concern to ensure our citizens are less affected by missile strikes on our critical infrastructure, which unstable Russia continuously launches in winter,” said Danilov.

“I believe we will be more prepared than last year.”

He added that Ukraine already has relevant experience, and its Armed Forces understand what to expect and where the attacks are likely to come from. Danilov also noted that some countries will be “leasing” some of their air defense systems to Kyiv just for the coming winter.

Furthermore, Danilov listeners that Ukrainian forces now have the means to intercept even Russia’s Kinzhal supersonic aeroballistics missiles, namely the U.S.-made Patriot AA systems.

“The threat from the Kinzhal missiles remains although I don't know who Putin is trying to intimidate here,” he added.

“Russians periodically launch them in our direction, but we already have certain elements of the air defense that allow us to shoot down Kinzhals. And we have repeatedly proven this over Kyiv.”

In May, Ukraine’s Patriot battery in Kyiv successfully intercepted a volley of several Kinzhal missiles in one night.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine