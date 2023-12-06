Ukraine’s energy system remains resilient in the face of weather challenges and Russian aggression

Ukraine’s energy system remains robust despite adverse weather and repeated Russian attacks, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced during a government meeting on Dec. 5.

Despite the formidable challenges posed by both extreme weather and Russian aggression, Shmyhal underscored that Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains steadfastly balanced. He reassured the public that no power outages are planned and that should difficulties arise, Ukraine stands ready to import electricity from EU nations.

Highlighting a commendable achievement, Shmyhal attributed a "significant" reduction in the energy system's load to the widespread adoption of over 21 million energy-efficient light bulbs by Ukrainian citizens.

Ukraine plans to increase its energy potential, committing to tripling nuclear energy capacity by 2050, he said.

"The expansion of Ukrainian nuclear energy is not confined to meeting our domestic demands alone; it is also a pivotal contribution to assisting Europe in expediting its green transition," the PM said.

