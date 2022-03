Associated Press

An agreement that would commit hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills is approaching completion, with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confident a deal will be struck before the end of the month. One outstanding issue she specifically mentioned was the length of the lease to ensure the franchise’s long-term presence in the Buffalo region. “There are issues to work through, but I feel very confident that they’ll be resolved in time to have conversations during the budget process,” Hochul said.