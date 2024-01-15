Ukraine will establish international working group on Russian troop withdrawal – DM Umerov

Rustem Umerov at the fourth meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula in Davos, January 14, 2024

Ukraine will establish an International Working Group to deal with the issue of Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced during the meeting of national security advisors on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Davos.

“I proposed to create a working group at the level of defense ministers and national security advisors,” Umerov said.

"It is impossible to talk about the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity without a mechanism for the withdrawal of Russian troops and armed formations from the occupied territories of Ukraine," he added.

The withdrawal of Russian troops is one of the main categories of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

A record 81 people attended the meeting.

Representatives of 39 countries in Europe, 18 in Asia, 12 in Africa, six in South America, three in North America, and two in Oceania were in attendance.

