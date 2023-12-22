Ukraine establishes identities of three Russian war criminals – photo

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have established the identities of three Russian soldiers who committed war crimes against the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: They are two servicemen of the 7th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vitaly Poddubny and Alexei Gorbunov, as well as Ruslan Goncharov, a soldier from Russia's 202nd Motorized Rifle Regiment.

In the spring of 2022, they took part in the capture of the Kupiansk and Izium districts (Kharkiv Oblast) and carried out punitive actions against residents there.

The investigation indicates that Piddubny shot a local farmer with an assault rifle during one of these "raids" on the territory of the Shevchenkove hromada in the Kupiansk district (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

In July 2022, he came to the farm, allegedly to repair a Soviet-made machine. After calling the owner, who had a pro-Ukrainian stance, the Russian killed the man with a shot to the head and burned the car due to an engine malfunction.

In an attempt to hide the crime, the accused, together with Gorbunov and Goncharov, dismembered the body of the murdered man and then burned it.

Criminals also broke into the homes of civilians and stole private property, including cars, household appliances, and money.

In case of resistance, the Russians threatened to kill minor children, the SSU notes.

It is documented that the Russians took 6 cars and trucks.

Available data indicates that the Russians tried to transport the looted property to their place of residence in Russia.

Based on the collected evidence, all three war criminals were served with notices of suspicion in absentia under Art. 28.2 and Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons according to a prior conspiracy).

In addition, Poddubny's criminal actions are additionally qualified under Art. 28.2 and Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons according to a prior conspiracy).

UP sources say that the father of one of the suspects lives in Ukraine. He was searched

PHOTO: UKRAINE’S NATIONAL POLICE

Comprehensive measures are currently underway to bring the Russians to justice.

