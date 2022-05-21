Ukraine establishes two alternative routes for food exports — FM Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba

Russia's war against Ukraine – the main events of May 21

He also noted that Russia must end the blockade of ports to allow full and free exports.

Read also: EU to help Ukraine to export its grain

Due to Russia’s blocking Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea, the shortage of Ukrainian grain on the world market is leading to a global food panic. World food prices may rise by 20-30%.

Read also: Disarming Russia’s energy weapon: Ukraine begins electricity exports to Moldova