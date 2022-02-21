Ukraine and EU agree on establishing advisory military mission in Ukraine, Kyiv says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukraine and the European Union have reached a deal in principle on setting up an advisory military training mission in Ukraine, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on Monday in Brussels.

"We reached an agreement with the EU in principle that the EU will role out advisory training in Ukraine ... this is not combat forces," Kuleba said after meeting with the EU's foreign ministers.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Sabine Siebold)