Ukraine evacuates families from Zaporizhzhia zone being shelled by Russians

Ukrainian authorities will evacuate families with children and those with limited mobility from towns hear the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, which is home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It has been occupied by Russian forces since last year. File Photo by Russian Emergencies Ministry Handout/EPA-EFE

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday initiated a mandatory evacuation of 121 people living in settlements that have been exposed to Russian shelling.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the coordination council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration.

"The participants of the meeting unanimously voted for the mandatory evacuation of children with their parents, persons replacing them, or other legal representatives from certain settlements of Vasylivskyi and Pology districts of Zaporizhzhia region, located near the areas of hostilities," the Ukrainian Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said in a statement Tuesday.

"We are talking about five settlements: the city of Huliaipole, the urban-type settlement Stepnogorsk, as well as the villages of Preobrazhenka, Yehorivka, Novopavlivka. Due to the difficult security situation and enemy shelling, 54 children and 67 accompanying persons (family members) will be forcibly evacuated from there," the ministry continued.

People with limited mobility also will have to evacuate.

"In addition to children, mandatory evacuation will also apply to people with limited mobility living in these settlements of the region," the ministry continued.

On Monday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced that Ukrainian forces had liberated the town of Robotyne, potentially setting the stage for further pushes south toward the key occupied cities of Tokmak and Melitopol.