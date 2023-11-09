Ukraine evacuates nearly 90 citizens from Gaza — Zelenskyy

Ukraine has evacuated 89 of its citizens from the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Nov. 9.

Zelenskyy described the ongoing evacuation of Ukrainians as a “very meticulous and delicate process.”

The president also discussed the Middle East situation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, emphasizing the importance of protecting as many civilians as possible and expressing concern that the conflict in Israel should not lead to a "collapse of international stability."

Earlier on Nov. 9, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk reported that Ukraine had obtained permission to evacuate 329 Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the conflict in Israel following an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The exact number of Ukrainians remaining in the enclave is unknown, but Korniychuk estimated there could be about 500 people, with 370 seeking evacuation assistance from the embassy.

The evacuation of foreigners began on Nov. 1 from the Gaza Strip through the border crossing with Egypt and is proceeding in alphabetical order by nationality.

The first group of Ukrainians—43 individuals—was evacuated from Gaza on Nov. 8. In addition, Ukraine has facilitated the evacuation of 36 Moldovan nationals from the conflict zone as part of the operation.

