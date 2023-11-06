Ukraine ‘existential’ to Lithuania — President Nauseda

Lithuania will continue mobilizing international support for Ukraine, as the resolution of its war with Russia is a matter of “existential significance,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Nov. 6.

The Lithuanian leader pointed out that new conflicts in different parts of the world distract the global community's attention from Russia's war against Ukraine and from Russian aggression in general.

"Ukraine has had, has, and will have existential significance for us; and all diplomatic efforts should be focused on this priority," public broadcaster LRT quotes Nauseda.

Nauseda added that “fatigue” from Russia's war against Ukraine must not be allowed, regardless of the circumstances.

"We must continue to consistently mobilize comprehensive international support for Ukraine, raise the issue of Russia's responsibility for aggression and war crimes, and maintain Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic perspective on the international agenda," the president said.

