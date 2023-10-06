Ukraine expands foothold in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are expanding and strengthening their foothold on the Orikhiv front in Zaporizhzhia Oblast near the village of Robotyne, as stated by the Estonian Defence Forces’s intelligence in a report dated 6 October.

Details: The report states, among other things, that the AFU is also engaged in hostilities in this area on the outskirts of the settlements of Novoprokopivka and Verbove.

Intelligence reports indicate that Russia has launched a counterattack attempting to regain control of the first line of fortifications north of Novoprokopivka, but to no avail. Its army is now focused on strengthening the second and third lines of defence in front of the cities of Berdiansk and Mariupol.

The agency confirms that Russia is pursuing the construction of a railway line between the occupied city of Mariupol and the town of Kalmiuske to move and supply troops on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov and to supply Crimea.

Estonian intelligence argues that although Ukraine still holds the initiative, it will face challenges in cutting a land corridor to Crimea in the short term.

The report says Russia maintains pressure on the city of Kupiansk, adding that the possible deployment of Russia's 25th Combined Arms Army units will not be enough to secure operational success and that Ukrainians are keeping the situation on the Lyman-Kupiansk line under control.

The situation remains static in other parts of the contact line: The AFU are exercising an offensive in the area of Bakhmut, holding the initiative and systematically softening the Russian defences, although the latter is managing to control the situation, Estonian intelligence reports.

"Although the weather is still favourable for offensive actions, it limits the use of reconnaissance aircraft, which may affect the effectiveness of artillery," the report concludes.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russian forces continue to expand and strengthen defensive fortifications on the outskirts of the city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Earlier, the UK MoD described as very plausible the reports that Russian air defence forces had shot down their Russian Air Force's Su-35 fighter jet over Tokmak in late September, noting that it was a rare case of losing such an advanced fighter.

