Ukraine expects biggest convoy of ships to load since grain export deal

FILE PHOTO: Wheat harvesting in Kyiv region amid Russia's attack on Ukraine
·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine expects five ships to arrive at its Chornomorsk Black Sea port on Wednesday for loading with more than 70,000 tonnes of agricultural products, the largest convoy so far under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal.

The Ukrainian sea ports authority said in a statement that the new cargoes would include wheat, corn and sunseed oil.

Thanks to the framework agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine managed in early August to resume exports from its Black Sea ports, which had been stalled for five months because of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

The sea ports authority said that 24 ships carrying food had left Ukrainian ports so far during the 17 days of the grain corridor operation under the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs.

"Today we expect 5 vessels to enter at the port of Chornomorsk - this is the largest figure during the operation of the 'grain corridor'," it said.

Ukraine used to export by sea 5 million to 6 million tonnes of agricultural products monthly before the Russian invasion blocked Ukrainian ports.

Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarise its neighbour and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine calls it an imperial-style war of conquest.

Kyiv has said it hoped to increase the monthly volume of sea exports to 3 million tonnes in the coming future in order to clear a backlog of 18 million tonnes of grains left over from last year's harvest and start selling the new crops.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian forces attack 5 Kharkiv neighbourhoods Kharkiv Mayor

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 16 AUGUST 2022, 04:20 Russian forces carried out attacks on several neighbourhoods of the city of Kharkiv at once in the early hours of 16 August, at 02:15. Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv Details: Early reports indicate that Russian forces fired on the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi neighbourhoods in central Kharkiv, as well as on the Saltivskyi, Industrialnyi and Kholodnohirskyi neighbourhoods.

  • Bayer says it will continue supplying Russia with agricultural inputs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Germany's Bayer said it has decided to continue supplying Russia with essential agricultural inputs, reversing course from comments made in March that supplies for 2023 would be contingent on Russia stopping its attacks on Ukraine. Bayer in March stopped all spending in Russia and Belarus not related to essential products and threatened to withhold essential supplies like seeds and pesticides if Moscow continued its "unprovoked attacks" on Ukraine. Its about-turn on Monday comes in the wake of a deal signed by Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey on July 22 to allow grains exports through three Ukrainian Black Sea ports previously blocked by Russia's Black Sea fleet.

  • Afghan women jailed, tortured and forced to hide, but not silenced

    CBS News meets a women's rights activist who says she's determined to "show the world what the Taliban are really like."

  • Afghanistan, U.S.-China relations, and Wyoming: 3 big politics stories this week

    The one-year anniversary of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S.-China relations, and the Republican primary in Wyoming will be on focus this week.

  • Democrats' sweeping health and climate package is now law

    Democrats' sweeping health and climate package is now law

  • Former UN secretary-general visits Bucha, responds to criticism of organization

    Former UN Secretary General (2007-2016) Ban Ki-moon, together with the former president of Bolivia, Juan Manuel Santos Calderon, have visited Bucha in Kyiv Oblast, where the Russian military committed atrocities against civilians, Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported on Aug 16.

  • China reconnects nuclear reactor after shutdown due to damage

    A nuclear reactor in southern China has been reconnected to the electricity grid more than a year after it was shut down to repair damage, its operator said.

  • Hardaway asks for DOJ, U.S. Attorney intervention in Shelby County Election Commission

    State Rep. G.A. Hardaway is asking the DOJ and the U.S. Attorney to look into actions taken by the Shelby County Election Commission during the primary election.

  • Railroad was blown up in Kursk Oblast in Russia

    ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 16 AUGUST 2022, 14:58 On 16 August in Kursk Oblast in Russia a part of railroad was blown up, as reported by the Russian media outlets. The railroad was used for freight trains only.

  • Blasts at Crimea electricity station - Russian media

    STORY: Also on Tuesday an ammunition depot exploded in northern Crimea, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing the administration of the settlement of Mayskoye, in the north of the peninsula.The Russian Defence Ministry said there were no serious casualties from the blasts in Mayskoye, state-owned news agency RIA reported. These are the latest such incidents in a region used by Moscow as a staging post for its war in Ukraine.

  • Analysis: Action wanes at U.N. to isolate Russia almost six months into Ukraine war

    On a June night under the chandeliers of Russia's United Nations mission in New York, dozens of U.N. ambassadors from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia attended a reception to mark the country's national day - less than four months after its forces invaded neighboring Ukraine. "We thank all of you for your support and your principled position against the so-called anti-Russian crusade," Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told them, after accusing countries he did not name of trying to "cancel" Russia and its culture. The crowd of ambassadors illustrated the difficulties facing Western diplomats in trying to sustain international resolve to isolate Russia diplomatically after an initial flurry of U.N. denunciations for attacking Ukraine.

  • China Reliance on Taiwan Would Make Trade Retaliation Costly

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s military drills after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan sparked alarm around the region, although its trade retaliation barely made a dent -- mostly because Beijing doesn’t want to hurt itself.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate Bill‘Next G

  • Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had “long talk” with Quincy Williams after hit on Jalen Hurts

    The Jets have embraced the phrase “all gas, no brakes.” That attitude, generally speaking, has led to plenty of avoidable car accidents. One such incident occurred on Friday night, when Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a late hit to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philly coach Nick Sirianni justifiably blew a gasket. Jets coach Robert Saleh [more]

  • In Zhytomyr region, Russians hit military airfield with missiles

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 16 AUGUST 2022, 8:37 PM On Tuesday, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a military airfield in Zhytomyr region. Source: press service of the Air Command Centre Quote: "This afternoon, the Russian planes took off from the territory of Belarus and, trying to disguise the aircrafts' activity as training flights, launched a missile strike with two X-59 guided air missiles, presumably from Su-34 fighter-bombers.

  • Rightwing sheriffs’ groups ramp up drives to monitor US midterm elections

    Two Arizona-led groups boast more than 350 sheriffs as members nationwide and echo Trump’s false claims about voting fraud

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns People Away From Russian Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens to keep away from military facilities in areas occupied by Kremlin forces, including in Crimea, following Tuesday’s explosions at a Russian ammunition depot on the Black Sea peninsula.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save

  • Ukraine’s military still controls 45% of Donetsk Oblast

    As of mid-August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine control 45% of Donetsk Oblast, head of Donetsk regional military organization Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an interview with Ukrainian news agency UNIAN on Aug 16.

  • U.S. hits the EV accelerator to cut Chinese metals ties: Andy Home

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes the "largest investment ever in combating the existential crisis of climate change", according to President Joe Biden, who will sign the bill into law later on Tuesday. Around $369 billion of federal funds will flow into climate change and energy security, boosting domestic capacity to produce wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles. However, the green investment comes with a metallic sting in the tail.

  • Liz Cheney loses Wyoming Republican primary to Trump-endorsed rival

    The vice-chair of the House January 6 panel faced retribution from state voters for going against the former president

  • Jimmy Garoppolo-to-Browns trade speculation varies in latest reports

    Recent conflicting reports only add to the uncertainty surrounding a potential Browns trade for Jimmy Garoppolo.