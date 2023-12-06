Ukraine expects IMF’s decision on $900 million tranche in December – NBU Governor

Ukraine is awaiting a positive decision from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Executive Board in December on the second review of the four-year $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) loan program, which would provide Ukraine with a tranche of $900 million, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Dec. 6, citing the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshnyy.

“We have received conclusions at the level of the IMF staff, the National Bank has signed a memorandum (on economic and financial policy) in a new version, as has the government,” said Pyshnyy.

“We are now awaiting the decision of the IMF Executive Board.”

A positive decision by the IMF board would not only mean the disbursement of the third tranche of $900 million, but also confirm the support of Ukraine's international partners, as the overall framework of the $15.6 billion EFF program is a global package of $115 billion in the base case and $140 billion in the adverse scenario.

While the NBU expects to receive $38 billion in external financial assistance in 2024, the risk of disruption of assistance due to political turmoil in many partner countries remains a concern.

Ukraine is not on the agenda of the IMF Executive Board meeting currently scheduled for Dec. 15.

The four-year EFF program was approved on March 31, 2023.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) monitoring mission has started technical discussions with Ukrainian government officials for the second EFF review on Sept. 25.

Ukraine has already received about $3.6 billion from the IMF so far this year, including $2.7 billion in April and the second tranche of $890 million in June.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine