Ukraine expects to receive 24 modern fighter jets, says Air Force Command

50
·1 min read
Yuriy Ihnat
Yuriy Ihnat

The F-16 Fighting Falcon, a US multirole fighter aircraft, is seen as a priority, Ihnat said. France’s Rafale and Sweden’s Gripen are also under consideration.

Read also: UK might donate fighter jets to Ukraine for air policing – The Telegraph

But even once negotiations for the delivery of these jets will be completed, Ukraine will not be able to use them on the battlefield for months, as training of pilots and technicians will take at least half a year, Ihnat warned.

U.S. political news outlet Politico reported on Jan. 26 that European countries had been discussing the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, though a number NATO members raised concerns about perceived “escalation” on Russia’s side.

Read also: Lockheed Martin stands ready to meet Ukraine’s demand for F-16s

U.S. national security advisor Jon Finer stated that Washington would be discussing this idea "very carefully”. Meanwhile, commenting on the F-16s for Ukraine, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that the U.S. “is going to continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs in the short term and the long term.”

Read also: U.S. defense officials have not ruled out transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Defense & National Security — Fighter jets to follow tanks to Ukraine?

    Ukraine’s breakthrough in securing heavy tanks from the U.S. and Germany has ignited talk about sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to defend the nation’s skies. We’ll share what Ukraine is saying and the Western response, plus details on a busted murder-for-hire plot allegedly sponsored by Iran that targeted a U.S. journalist. This is Defense…

  • Russia's major offensive planned by one-year anniversary of invasion, top security official warns

    Russia is planning a major offensive against Kyiv by the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov warned.

  • F-16 fighter jets could be next after Ukraine’s breakthrough on tanks

    Ukraine’s breakthrough in securing heavy tanks from the U.S. and Germany has ignited talk about sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to defend the nation’s skies. The government of Ukraine quickly renewed its calls for world-class fighter jets after it secured the victory on tanks, arguing it needed the help to defend itself against Russia.…

  • Ukrainian military eliminate 800 Russian troops, reports General Staff

    Russia has lost about 125,510 of its soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 800 of them in the past 24 hours alone, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported in their morning update on Facebook as of Jan. 28.

  • Russian occupation regime brings in 800 Russian police officers to Zaporizhzhia Oblast

    Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov has reported that the Russian occupation regime has brought in 800 police officers from the Russian Federation to Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram Quote from Fedorov: "[The occupation authorities] have reported in the Russian media that they have brought 800 police officers from Rostov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai to Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

  • Ukraine to summon Hungarian envoy over 'unacceptable' remarks by Orban

    Hungary has repeatedly criticised European Union sanctions on Russia, saying they failed to weaken Moscow meaningfully, while they risk destroying the European economy. Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko, writing on Facebook, said Orban had told reporters that Ukraine was a no man's land and compared it to Afghanistan.

  • How to fix a howitzer: US offers help line to Ukraine troops

    On the front lines in Ukraine, a soldier was having trouble firing his 155 mm howitzer gun. Using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chatrooms, a rapidly growing group of U.S. and allied troops and contractors is providing real-time maintenance advice — usually speaking through interpreters — to Ukrainian troops on the battlefield. As the U.S. and other allies send more and increasingly complex and high-tech weapons to Ukraine, demands are spiking.

  • US not to have time to hand over Abrams to Ukraine before spring offensive

    The United States of America will not have time to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine before the expected spring offensive of the defence forces. Source: US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland at a hearing in the Senate on 26 January; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster Quote: "Abrams, as you know, are very complicated tanks, they require serious training.

  • Ukraine: 'Fast-track' talks underway for missiles, planes

    Ukraine and its Western allies are engaged in “fast-track” talks on the possibility of equipping the invaded country with long-range missiles and military aircraft, a top Ukrainian presidential aide said Saturday. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Ukraine’s supporters in the West “understand how the war is developing” and the need to supply planes capable of providing cover for the armored fighting vehicles that the United States and Germany pledged at the beginning of the month.

  • Russia's deputy foreign minister to meet new U.S. envoy early next week - RIA

    Tracy arrived in Moscow earlier this week. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that the new U.S. ambassador would not improve ties between the two countries because of what she called Washington's ongoing "hybrid war" against Russia.

  • The Covert Polish Repair Shop Patching Up Ukrainian Arms

    Hundreds of technicians at a sprawling factory complex are working around the clock to repair Ukraine’s artillery and armor and return it to the front line.

  • Taliban warn women can't take entry exams at universities

    The Taliban on Saturday doubled down on their ban on women's education, reinforcing in a message to private universities that Afghan women are barred from taking university entry exams, according to a spokesman. The note comes despite weeks of condemnation and lobbying by the international community for a reversal on measures restricting women's freedoms, including two back-to-back visits this month by several senior U.N. officials. It also bodes ill for hopes that the Taliban could take steps to reverse their edicts anytime soon.

  • German Defence Minister: supplying Ukraine with fighter jets "out of question"

    German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has commented against supplying Ukraine with German fighter jets to deter Russian aggression. This was said in an interview to Suddeutsche Zeitung, reports European Pravda.

  • Before a secret raid on an ISIS leader's mountain cave complex, US forces ran the mission at a special recreation of the target area

    US special operations forces did something similar prior to the 2011 Neptune Spear raid that brought down 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.

  • Air Force explains why Russia used dummy nuclear warhead in Kh-55 missiles

    The dummy nuclear warheads used in some Russian missile during mass missile attacks on Ukraine are meant to serve as decoys for Ukrainian air defenses, Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said during an interview on national TV on Jan. 27.

  • Ukrainian defence forces strike 13 Russian concentrations and 2 air defence systems General Staff report

    Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's defence forces repelled several Russian assaults and struck 13 areas where Russian troops were concentrated, as well as Russian air defence equipment, anti-aircraft missile systems, and other military targets.

  • Western tanks will 'overmatch' Russia's - analyst

    STORY: The United States and Germany both agreed on Wednesday (January 26) to send tanks to Ukraine, which Kyiv has hailed as a potential turning point in its battle to repel Russia's invasion.Germany's decision also paves the way for other countries such as Poland, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands and Norway to supply some of their Leopard tanks to Ukraine.European Security Research Fellow at Royal United Services Institute, Ed Arnold, said the supply of the American M1 Abrams, the British Challenger 2 and the German-made Leopard 2 could be key in pushing Russian forces out of Ukraine's occupied territory.

  • US will send Ukraine more modern version of Abrams tank

    The United States plans to send its more updated version of the M1 Abrams tank to Ukraine, a vehicle that is considered deadlier and has more upgrades than its predecessor but takes longer to transfer to Kyiv. Washington will ship to Ukraine the M1A2 version of the tank — a vehicle that is considered more…

  • UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Biden has key to end Ukraine conflict but doesn't use it

    The Kremlin said on Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden had the key to end the conflict in Ukraine by directing Kyiv, but that Washington had so far not been willing to use it. "The key to the Kyiv regime is largely in the hands of Washington," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a daily briefing.

  • Notorious Russian criminal freed from Putin's jails after fighting in Ukraine: report

    Wagner Group chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin argued that he would rather use prisoners than send fresh recruits, whom he called "dandelion boys," to the front lines of Ukraine.