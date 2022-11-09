Ukraine Expects Republicans to Keep US Aid Flowing If They Win

3
Iain Marlow and Courtney McBride
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine believes the US will keep up financial support for its fight against Russia if Republicans take control of Congress following the midterm elections, the country’s economy minister said, regardless of threats from some leaders to scrutinize spending more closely.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We really appreciate your bipartisan support,” Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Tuesday. “We’re not worried. Ukraine fights for very concrete rights and values. I think the US will support until we get victory.”

Svyrydenko made a new call for allied nations to send more weapons and financing, including air-defense systems to target Iranian drones and Russian missiles. She spoke just hours before the first results were set to come out from elections that could jolt the Biden administration’s foreign policy agenda.

Republicans are predicted to win control of the House of Representatives, and could easily take the Senate too. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who’s in position to become House speaker, warned last month that his party would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine if it wins a majority in Tuesday’s elections. President Joe Biden also said in October that he was “worried” Republicans would slash Ukraine aid if they won.

Infrastructure Help

Svyrydenko traveled to Washington to speak with the Biden administration about rebuilding after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure last month that have led to blackouts across the country. That’s included submitting a list of power-related equipment Ukraine needs, including generators, she said.

Those airstrikes knocked out 30% of Ukrainian energy capacity, and Kyiv wants to gain some flexibility by purchasing electricity from Europe.

More broadly, Ukraine needs international partners including the US, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund to cover about 50% of its expenditures, Svyrydenko said. “By the end of the year, we’ll have commitments from the European side, the United States side,” she said. She said her visit didn’t involve any discussions with the IMF.

Tough Winter

Ukraine is bracing for a tough winter and is anticipating even more attacks on civilian buildings and energy infrastructure as part of a deliberate Russian strategy.

“When Russia falls on military side, on the battlefield, they try to attack our social infrastructure,” she said. “They’ve tried to destroy all the electricity grid in our country to freeze Ukraine.”

--With assistance from Rosalind Mathieson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Hoka, Superga & Other Celeb-Approved Sneaker Brands Are Up to 50% Off During This Underrated Retailer’s Early Black Friday Sale

    The holidays are approaching and with this magical time comes the best deals of the year. That’s right: Official Black Friday sales have begun early this year, and everyone is already hunting for the best deal — us included. There is a thrill in stumbling upon something that is half-off for Black Friday. Who could […]

  • U.S. Commerce's Raimondo vows continued support in talks with Ukraine economy minister

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo pledged continued strong support for Ukraine during a meeting with the country's economy minister, including efforts by the U.S. government and private sector to help rebuild Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko briefed Raimondo at their meeting in Washington on Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and Ukraine’s efforts to promote economic recovery, Commerce said in a statement.

  • ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Author Vance Wins Unexpectedly Competitive Senate Race in Ohio

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican venture capitalist JD Vance defeated Democratic Representative Tim Ryan in an unexpectedly competitive Ohio US Senate contest, preventing what would have been a stunning blow to the GOP’s efforts to win control of the chamber. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Pleas

  • Ukraine Latest: Kremlin Hardliners Alarm Some Russia Insiders

    (Bloomberg) -- The rise of outspoken hardliners in the Kremlin is alarming insiders fearful the Russian president will heed their calls for even more confrontation abroad and sweeping repression at home. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to V

  • Profile: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

    When Kim Jong-un took power in 2011, propaganda described him as "audacious" - they were not wrong.

  • UN to vote on resolution saying Russia must pay reparations

    The U.N. General Assembly scheduled a vote for Monday on a resolution that would call for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations. The draft resolution, obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, would recognize the need to establish “an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury’” arising from Russia’s “wrongful acts” against Ukraine. It would recommend that the assembly’s 193 member nations, in cooperation with Ukraine, create “an international register" to document claims and information on damage, loss or injury to Ukrainians and the government caused by Russia.

  • Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin

    GettyAnti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine.Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a civil war, taking up arms, and killing Putin, according to Euractiv.A guerrilla fight may be the only way to take down Putin, said opposition activist Viacheslav Maltsev. “T

  • Stocks do best when there's potential for stalemate -market strategist on midterms

    STORY: U.S. stocks rose on Monday as investors focused on Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.Republican candidates have picked up momentum in polls and analysts expect a split government, with the GOP winning the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, as the likely outcome possibly hindering Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda."Generally speaking, the times historically, where I've lived through this, where the market has done the best is when there is the potential for stalemate," said Jones. "The great thing about stalemate is it's predictable."But Jones said investors are more focused on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 50 basis points or 75 basis points at the central bank's meeting in December.

  • How Jonathan Kuminga can prove to be Warriors' 'energy guy' in new rotation

    Let there be a round of hallelujahs from the JK congregation: Jonathan Kuminga's time to shine has arrived.

  • Top-Performing Singapore Firm Accused of Greenwashing in India Coal Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Singapore’s best-performing stocks this year — an energy company backed by state investor Temasek Holdings Pte — is under fire for trying to avoid higher interest payments to bondholders that kick in if the company fails to meet emissions targets.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired

  • Republicans make huge gains among Black and Latino voters as Dems fear 'paradigm-shift': poll

    Republicans have made huge gains among Black and Latino voters since 2018 and 2020, leading to fear among Democrats that traditional political demographics are changing.

  • Israeli, Lebanese leaders vow to cooperate at climate summit

    Israel's environmental protection minister attended a regional meeting Tuesday alongside Iraqi and Lebanese leaders at the global climate conference taking place in Egypt, the minister's office said, where the group pledged to work together to tackle climate change. Israel is still officially at war with Lebanon, fighting a war against the militant Shiite Hezbollah in 2006, and Israel and Iraq have no diplomatic relations and a history of hostilities. While Lebanon and Israel recently signed a landmark, U.S.-brokered maritime agreement, any hint that the two states are open to cooperate even as part of a regional setting would be meaningful.

  • Belarus could muster 10,000 troops at most to invade Ukraine, journalist says

    In an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 7, Editor-in-chief of Belarusian opposition radio station Euroradio, Pavel Sverdlov, talked about how credible is the military threat Belarus could pose to Ukraine.

  • Kevin McCarthy Offers Dark Assurance About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Future

    The House Republican leader discussed how Greene's influence may shift in the event of a GOP majority in the chamber.

  • These Republicans Are Casting Doubt on Election Results and Refusing to Concede

    As the midterms come to a close, conservative election deniers are having a hard time accepting reality

  • Trump Slammed For Outrageous New Attack Dehumanizing Nancy Pelosi

    The crowd cheered wildly at the escalation in rhetoric, which comes just days after a violent attack on Pelosi's husband.

  • Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing with most votes counted in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

    GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.

  • Katie Britt wins election to the U.S. Senate

    Britt, a former Business Council of Alabama president and CEO, is the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama.

  • Nikki Haley Says Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Black American Pastor, Should Be 'Deported'

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), who served under Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Sunday that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)—a Black American pastor—should be “deported.”

  • Elmer Stewart Rhodes Throws Oath Keepers Under The Bus

    The leader of the far-right group said anyone who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 wasn't following his orders. Prosecutors say he egged them on.