Ukraine expects Slovakia's support in importing electricity in winter

Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, had a conversation with Ľudovít Ódor, Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Source: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, as European Pravda reports

Details: According to the head of government, Ukrainian and Slovak energy operators are in close cooperation, and Kyiv is counting on Bratislava's support in terms of electricity imports in the winter.

The prime minister also said that Kyiv is working with the European Commission to resolve the issue of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products and would be grateful to Slovakia for its assistance in lifting all restrictions on grain exports.

In addition, Shmyhal said, he proposed to Ódor to jointly implement projects to develop checkpoints on the common border, which will help strengthen economic cooperation between the countries.

"Defence sector. We appreciate the support provided and look forward to strengthening our cooperation in this area," the Ukrainian prime minister added.

Background: It was reported that Slovak President Zuzana Caputova is worried that after the upcoming parliamentary elections, the country's foreign policy position may become similar to that of Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister.

