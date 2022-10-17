Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes

54
SABRA AYRES
·2 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several loud explosions rocked the center of the Ukrainian capital Monday, a week after Russia orchestrated a massive, coordinated air strike across the country.

Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klichko said the central Shevchenko district of the capital had been hit, and urged residents to take shelter. The early morning explosions sparked a fire in a non-residential building and damaged several apartment blocks, Klichko said in his Telegram channel. No further details were immediately known. There was no word yet on casualties.

The explosions came from the same central Kyiv district where a week ago a missile struck a children’s playground and intersection near the Kyiv National University’s main buildings.

Social media posts showed a fire in the area of the apparent strike, with black smoke rising into the early morning light.

Russian forces struck Kyiv with Iranian Shahed drones, wrote Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, in a post on the Telegram social media site. Russia has repeatedly been using the so-called suicide drones in recent weeks to target urban centers and infrastructure, including power stations.

Strikes in central Kyiv became a rarity in the last several months after Russian forces failed to capture the capital in the beginning of the war. Last week’s early morning strikes were the first explosions heard in Kyiv’s city center in several months, and put Kyiv as well as the rest of the country back on edge as the war nears nine months. Monday’s blasts seemed to continue what many fear could become more common occurrences in urban centers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week’s strikes were in retaliation for the bombing of a bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula with the Russian mainland. Putin blames Ukraine for masterminding the blast, which suspended traffic over the bridge and curtailed Moscow's ability to use the bridge to supply Russian troops in the occupied regions of southern Ukraine.

The strike on Kyiv comes as fighting has intensified in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in recent days, as well as the continued Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south near Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last night in his evening address that there was heavy fighting around the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region. The Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the bulk of the industrial east known as the Donbas, and were two of four regions annexed by Russia in September in defiance of international law.

On Sunday, the Russian-backed regime in the Donetsk region said Ukraine had shelled its central administrative building in a direct hit. No casualties were reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian Intelligence offers US$100,000 for captured former leader of Donetsk militants, Igor Girkin

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 16 OCTOBER 2022, 14:06 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine guarantees the payment of US$100,000 for the handover of Igor Girkin (Strelkov), the former "minister of defence of the Donetsk People's Republic" [Donetsk People's Republic] and a former leader of Donetsk militants, to Ukrainian captivity.

  • Moscow blocked access to a Ukrainian website for Russian soldiers who want to surrender after it was bombarded with requests

    The Russian Prosecutor General's Office blocked access to the Hochu Zhit website nationwide on Sunday, according to an anti-censorship organization.

  • Belarus preparing for war: weapons allocated to Ministry of Emergency Situations employees and shelters being checked

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 16 OCTOBER 2022, 21:03 Some employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus have been allocated weapons to "protect the motherland" in the event of hostilities.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces significantly replenish prisoner of war exchange fund during counteroffensive - Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 16 OCTOBER 2022, 22:39 Soledar and Bakhmut are the hottest spots in Donbas; the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed Russian equipment in the south, and during the offensive, the exchange fund [of prisoners of war to be swapped for Ukrainian captives in Russia - ed.

  • Biden Has ‘No Plans’ To Meet With Saudi Crown Prince, Will Act Strategically After Oil Cutback

    “He is going to act methodically," White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

  • Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian advances in several regions

    Russia also said it was continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine, using long-range precision-guided weapons. Throughout the near eight-month conflict, Russian missiles have also struck civilian population centres in Ukraine. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine which it launched on Feb. 24.

  • Russians are trying to put all their forces together in Ukraines south but even nature is on side of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 16 OCTOBER 2022, 13:20 Russian troops are trying to form a group on the southern front, but they have enormous problems with the supply of weapons and equipment. Source:Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the joint press centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on 16 October Quote: "The situation on the front line itself is quite tense, as the enemy is trying to gather up all available forces in a so-called fist to inflict los

  • Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

    Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhones sold in the Chinese market.

  • Tony Romo correctly predicts exact score of Bills-Chiefs game during CBS broadcast

    "This is going to be a 24-20 type of game."

  • New Generation of Combat Vets, Eyeing House, Strike From the Right

    In early 2019, as the Defense Department’s bureaucracy seemed to be slow-walking then-President Donald Trump’s order to withdraw all U.S. forces from Syria, Joe Kent, a CIA paramilitary officer, called his wife, Shannon, a Navy cryptologic technician who was still in Syria working against the Islamic State group. “‘Make sure you’re not the last person to die in a war that everyone’s already forgotten about,’” Kent said he told his wife. “And that’s exactly what happened,” he added bitterly. The

  • Ongoing US support to Ukraine could prompt Russian cyber escalation in midterms, experts warn

    With Russia continuing to face setbacks in its war against Ukraine, experts warn Russian President Vladimir Putin may escalate his cyber operations in the November midterms as retaliation for U.S. involvement in the conflict. Recent cyberattacks against U.S. state government and airport websites that Moscow-backed hackers have claimed responsibility for may have been testing grounds for such Russian efforts to…

  • Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

    A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. State analysts estimate it would raise up to $5 billion a year, mostly to help people buy electric vehicles and to build charging stations, with some also dedicated to resources for fighting wildfires. Environmental and health group backers say California needs dedicated funding to speed the transition away from gas-powered cars and help lower planet-warming emissions.

  • Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in new blow to Moscow's Ukraine campaign

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen opened fire with small arms during a firearms training exercise on Saturday, targeting personnel who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine. The incident in the southwestern Belgorod region was the latest blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • As Dr. Fauci prepares to exit, he reflects on his legacy and COVID decisions he would change

    After 54 years at the National Institutes of Health and 38 years as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci will be stepping down from public service at the end of the year. "I have been driving onto that campus every single day, every single weekend for the last 54 years," Fauci told ABC News' chief Washington correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl in an interview that aired Sunday. In an intimate interview at his home, Fauci sat down with ABC News to talk about his tenure in public service, the COVID-19 pandemic during which he became perhaps the country's most famous doctor and the controversies that have consumed the last two and a half years -- and sometimes ensnared him.

  • South Korea kicks off military drills amid talk of North Korean nuclear test

    South Korea's troops kicked off their annual Hoguk defence drills on Monday, designed to boost their ability to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats amid simmering tension over both sides' military activities. The drills, due to end on Saturday, are the latest in a series of military exercises by South Korea in recent weeks, including joint activities with the United States and Japan. The latest field training came as North Korea has been carrying out weapons tests at an unprecedented pace this year, firing a short-range ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery rounds near the heavily armed inter-Korean border on Friday.

  • Chiefs do it to Bills again, get a field-goal drive in just 12 seconds

    The Bills can't stop Patrick Mahomes at the end of a half.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — get up to 40% off

    Scoop up a best-selling air fryer and mega-popular satin pillow cases at serious discounts.

  • Russian Strikes on Ukraine Knock Out Power in Kyiv

    The airstrikes left parts of Kyiv without power, stirring fresh concerns about Ukraine’s electricity supply as winter approaches.

  • China's party congress promises continuity, not change

    The overarching theme emerging from China's ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change. The weeklong meeting, which opened Sunday, is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China's modern history. Since then, Xi has reoriented China both domestically and internationally.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene debate – live: Republican claims she was a ‘victim’ of Jan 6 riot and insults moderator

    Updates on the 2022 midterms