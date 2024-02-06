Ukraine exports across the Black Sea reach pre-war levels

Ukraine has exported almost 20 million tons of cargo - mostly products from Ukrainian farmers - across the Black Sea in the six months following the withdrawal of the Russian fleet, the prime minister wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Denys Shmyhal said, "70% of this cargo is agricultural products from our farmers."

In total, more than 660 freighters headed toward 32 countries have sailed in this six-month period. In January, the monthly pre-war level of exports by sea was even reached. A good 60% of exports worth the equivalent of over €2.8 billion ($3 billion) in January were sent by sea.

Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for almost two years. For a long time, the Russian Black Sea Fleet attempted to block Ukrainian exports by sea.

An agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey on Russian security guarantees for agricultural exports was in place for almost a year. Since it expired last summer, Kiev established a maritime corridor that has been designated as safe.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian armed forces had recaptured Snake Island in the Black Sea and sunk several Russian ships, including the flagship Moskva missile cruiser.