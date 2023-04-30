Ukraine exports almost 90,000 megawatt-hours of electricity over April after 6-month break

The Kyiv Independent news desk
In April, for the first time since October last year, Ukraine exported 89,700 megawatt-hours of electricity, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity reported on April 30.

On Oct. 11 last year, Ukraine was forced to halt exporting electricity to EU countries in order to stabilize its own energy system after Russia's massive missile attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Most of the electricity was exported to Moldova (around 40,000 megawatt-hours), Poland (30,400 megawatt-hours), and Slovakia (19,200 megawatt-hours).

On April 7, Ukraine resumed electricity exports as the country's power outages stabilized and production exceeded consumption, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported.

