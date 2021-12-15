Ukraine extends COVID-19 restrictions to end-March

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's government will extend COVID-19 restrictions for another three months, to March 31 from end-December, because of low levels of vaccination, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

"Until the level of vaccination in Ukraine reaches 70% of the population, we must adhere to all imposed restrictions," Shmygal said at a televised government meeting.

According to Ukrainian health ministry data, 12.6 million people have received two shots of COVID-19 vaccines out of a population of 41 million, while 3.6 million cases of infection and about 92,000 deaths have been registered.

