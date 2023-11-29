Ukraine faces electricity shortage, urges conservation

Ukraine experienced an electricity shortage on Nov. 29 at 13:00, prompting a call for citizens to conserve energy, according to a statement from the National Power Company, Ukrenergo.

The shortage is attributed to a sudden surge in consumption due to cold weather and the simultaneous reconnection of thousands of consumers who were previously without power due to adverse weather conditions.

The current electricity generation in Ukraine is insufficient to meet all demands—solar power stations are barely operating due to cloud cover, and some units at thermal power plants are undergoing maintenance. A "difficult situation has arisen," and the likelihood of implementing scheduled power outages is increasing.

Consumers are urged to conserve electricity throughout the day until 18:00, including refraining from using powerful electrical appliances.

Ukrenergo reported that adverse weather conditions on Nov. 29 left 368 settlements in nine regions of Ukraine without electricity. An additional 444 settlements were affected by combat operations and other reasons.

