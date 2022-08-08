Ukraine faces key test on debt freeze plan in bid to avoid messy default

FILE PHOTO: Anti-tank constructions are seen in central Kyiv
Jorgelina do Rosario and Karin Strohecker
·3 min read

By Jorgelina do Rosario and Karin Strohecker

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukraine's creditors vote this week on a government proposal to defer payments on the war-torn country's international bonds for 24 months as Kyiv hopes to swerve a $20 billion messy default.

Bondholders have until 5 p.m. New York time (2100 GMT) on Tuesday to decide whether to back or vote down the proposal by Ukraine's government, which faces a $5 billion monthly financing gap and liquidity pressures following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. Time is precious: the country has a $1 billion bond maturing on Sept. 1.

Creditors will likely wait until relatively close to the deadline to vote, said a person familiar with Ukraine's thinking. Investors are expected to support the debt standstill, the person added.

When announcing its proposal, Ukraine's finance minister Sergii Marchenko said it had "explicit indications of support" from some of the world's biggest investment funds including BlackRock, Fidelity, Amia Capital and Gemsstock.

Creditors of Ukravtodor and Ukrenergo, two state-owned firms that have government guarantees on their debt, also have until Aug. 9 to vote on a plan similar to the sovereign.

IS THIS A DEFAULT?

The two-year moratorium on external debt payments would allow Ukraine to avoid a contractual or legal default, as any amendment on the bonds' terms would have the creditors' backing, Rodrigo Olivares-Caminal, professor of banking and finance law, at Queen Mary University of London, told Reuters.

However, creditors could ask whether a default insurance known as credit default swaps (CDS) should kick in, as a deferral of payments might be considered a credit event by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA).

Investors are sitting on about $221 million of insurance on Ukraine’s debt, according to Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) data on the CDS.

Credit rating agencies might also classify this as a "selective default" or "default".

"A contractual default, a credit event and a credit rating default are three different albeit related concepts," Olivares-Caminal said. "Incurring any of the three doesn't mean that the other two will trigger."

While investors are expected to back the freeze it is unclear whether the country may still need a debt restructuring in the medium term.

"It is just a pause button - we do not know what shape Ukraine will be in in a few months or a few years down the line," said Luis Peixoto, emerging markets economist at BNP Paribas in London. "Investors are already preparing for a debt restructuring."

The dollar-denominated bonds trade at deeply distressed, some as low as 17 cents in the dollar.

Battered by the war, which Russia calls a "special military operation", Ukraine faces a 35%-45% economic contraction in 2022, according to estimates from the government and analysts, and is heavily reliant on foreign financing from its Western partners.

Ukraine aims to strike a deal for a $15 billion-$20 billion programme with the International Monetary Fund before the end of the year.

Ukraine restructured its debt in 2015 after an economic crisis linked to a Russia-backed insurgency in its industrial east. The deal left it with a large number of payments due annually between 2019 and 2027, and it returned to international markets in 2017 with a $3 billion hard-currency debt issuance.

For the foreign debt freeze plan to be successful, the so-called consent solicitation requires the support of investors holding two-thirds across the 13 Eurobonds maturing from 2022 to 2033, and at least 50% of the holders of each note.

The government launched a separate proposal on its $2.6 billion of outstanding GDP warrants, a derivative security that triggers payments linked to its economic growth.

In late July, Ukraine's state-energy firm Naftogaz became the first Ukrainian government entity to default since the start of the Russian invasion. Naftogaz's bonds are not guaranteed by the sovereign.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Karin Strohecker; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

    A racist text message sent by a police officer has prompted officials in a small Alabama town to disband the police department and fire the department's chief and assistant chief.

  • Actress Jessica Chastain meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain made a visit to Ukraine on Sunday. She met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and also visited a children's hospital as Russia's war on the country rages on.

  • Zelensky says Ukraine has seized more than $750 million in Russian assets

    Ukraine has already seized Russian assets worth UAH 28 billion ($754 million), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address published on Aug. 5.

  • Zelenskyy promises good news from Ukraines partners

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST 2022, 21:19 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised "good news" from Ukraine's partners regarding aid packages as early as next week. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "The key thing now, just as before, is weapons for our defence, weapons from [our] partners.

  • Democrat after final passage of climate bill: ‘Now I can look my kids in the eye’

    Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) was visibly emotional after the Senate passed a sweeping spending bill Sunday afternoon, emphasizing the importance of what Democrats are heralding as the largest climate investment in U.S. history. “This is a planetary emergency and this is the first time that the federal government has taken action that is worthy of…

  • Steve Barclay dispels image of ‘zombie’ health department

    If Boris Johnson were to ever return to Downing Street, you could put safe money on the fact that Steve Barclay would be in his Cabinet.

  • Bodega clerk Jose Alba leaves NYC 'afraid for his life,' mulls move back to Dominican Republic: report

    New York City bodega worker Jose Alba left the city and is considering a move back to the Dominican Republic after being cleared of murder charges in a deadly self-defense stabbing.

  • Former military officers urge Supreme Court to uphold affirmative action in colleges

    A group of retired military heavyweights has urged the Supreme Court to uphold affirmative action in higher education when the justices review a legal challenge to race-conscious admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC) and Harvard University. The former officers argued in court papers that allowing colleges and service academies to consider race…

  • Hundreds of women take stand against Russia in silent protest downtown

    Hundreds of women dressed in white stood hand-in-hand, tape placed across their mouths to show solidarity for Ukraine. Marching from Water Tower Place to Millennium Park on Sunday, the group spoke no words, but their message was clear. “This protest is asking American people, asking the government, asking President Biden to designate Russia as a terrorist state,” said Liliia Popovych, one of ...

  • Temperatures rise as France tackles its worst drought on record

    France on Sunday braced for a fourth heatwave this summer as its worst drought on record left parched villages without safe drinking water and farmers warned of a looming milk shortage in the winter. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office has set up a crisis team to tackle a drought that has forced scores of villages to rely on water deliveries by truck, prompted state-run utility EDF to curb nuclear power output and stressed crops. National weather agency Meteo France said it was the worst drought since records began in 1958 and that the drought was expected to worsen until at least the middle of the month.

  • University of Kansas offers 'Angry White Male Studies' class

    The University of Kansas is set to offer a course on "Angry White Male Studies" that will examine the evolution of the "angry white male" throughout history.

  • Ukraine grain ship that was supposed to head to Lebanon is delayed in Mediterranean Sea

    Many countries depend on Ukraine, the world's "breadbasket," for cheap wheat. Transport recently resumed as part of a wartime deal.

  • Berkshire Buys Buffett Successor’s Stake in Prized Utility Unit

    The purchase from Greg Abel values Berkshire Hathaway Energy at $87 billion, up from $50 billion two years ago.

  • As summer wanes, water crisis looms for east Ukrainian city

    The echo of artillery shells thundering in the distance mingles with the din of people gathered around Sloviansk's public water pumps, piercing the uneasy quiet that smothers the nearly deserted streets of this eastern Ukrainian city. The members of Sloviansk's dwindling population only emerge — a few minutes at a time — to fill up at the pumps that have been the city's only water source for more than two months. Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces near the key city in the Donetsk region has damaged vital infrastructure that has cut residents off from gas and water for months.

  • Arizona Lithium (ASX:AZL) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, Arizona Lithium ( ASX:AZL...

  • Zelenskyy demands additional sanctions after strikes on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST 2022, 14:31 In a conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia plant and demanded fresh sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry.

  • Police break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir, dozens detained

    Police on Sunday detained dozens of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir as they dispersed Shiite Muslims who attempted to participate in processions marking the Muslim month of Muharram. Scores of Muslims defied severe security restrictions in parts of the main city of Srinagar and took to streets chanting religious slogans. The restrictions include a ban on the Shiite religious procession.

  • One year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward China

    In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency's counterterrorism center, the CIA's No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups would remain a priority — but that the agency's money and resources would be increasingly shifted to focusing on China. The CIA drone attack that killed al-Qaida’s leader showed that fighting terrorism is hardly an afterthought. One year after ending the war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden and top national security officials speak less about counterterrorism and more about the political, economic and military threats posed by China as well as Russia.

  • How Tennessee football commit Caleb Herring went from am I good enough to No. 1 TN recruit

    Tennessee football commit Caleb Herring of Riverdale is the state's No. 1 prospect for 2023 and No. 1 on The Tennessean Dandy Dozen.

  • Thinking about an EV? First-ever $4,000 tax credit for used electric vehicles, and $7,500 for new, nears approval

    Here's what buyers of new and pre-owned Tesla, Ford, Hyundai and other EVs need to know as Congress gets closer to passing the Inflation Reduction Act.