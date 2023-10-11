Ukraine facing final but toughest phase in war against Russia, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine is now in the last stage of the war against Russia, but it is the most difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Romanian TV channel Digi24 on Oct. 10.

"This is the last part of the war," Zelenskyy said.

“This is not the middle of it. The first period is occupation, then stopping the offensive and seizing the initiative. I think we’re in the last part. We have a lot of fears, we have money, we have weapons, but we are in the last, most difficult part.”

Read also: Ukraine’s victory depends on collaboration with EU — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Russia would leave Ukrainian territory, but did not give an exact timeline.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"I know for sure that we are launching a counter-offensive, that Russia will withdraw from our territories," the Ukrainian president said.

“I think I know when, but I cannot tell you that.”

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that there would be no quick end to the war in Ukraine, so the alliance should prepare for a long conflict.

Read also: Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv on Ukrainian Statehood Day

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, also said that the path to victory in the war would be long and difficult, and Ukrainians should prepare for a long struggle.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine