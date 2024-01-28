If Ukraine falls, we will demand Zakarpattia – Hungarian party leader

László Toroczkai, leader of the Hungarian far-right Mi Hazank party, has announced claims to Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast if Ukraine loses its statehood as a result of the war.

Source: Index, a Hungarian news outlet; European Pravda

Details: In a speech at the party's annual conference in Budapest on Saturday (27 January), Toroczkai claimed that pressure from "international financiers" had led to the war in Ukraine, a war that would "destroy Europe and send the continent's economy to the bottom". According to Toroczkai, "Ukraine was bought by BlackRock," the world's largest investment fund with over US$10 trillion in assets.

László Toroczkai said his party advocates putting an end to the war in Ukraine: an immediate ceasefire, peace and a negotiated settlement.

He also announced that Mi Hazank will claim Zakarpattia if Ukraine's statehood ceases to exist as a result of the war.

"If Ukraine's statehood ceases to exist due to the war, Mi Hazank will claim Transcarpathia as the only parliamentary party," Toroczkai said.

During last year's party conference, Mi Hazank stated, among other things, that it was imperative to prevent a new world war and claimed that "Ukraine had been sold to foreign investors". He opposed Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, as he considered that their entry would increase the chances of war with Russia.

Background:

It is worth noting that this is not the first such remark by a Hungarian politician. Back in 2022, on the occasion of Poland's Independence Day, Toroczkai tweeted that he wished Poland to have a common border with Hungary again.

He accompanied his tweet with a photo taken after Hungary seized Zakarpattia in 1939, where a Pole and a Hungarian shake hands at a border post.

Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, then called on the Hungarian government to condemn Toroczkai's remarks.

