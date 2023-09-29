If Ukraine falls, Russia will attack us or Baltic states – Georgian President

Georgian President Salomé Zourabichvili believes that Russia will attack Georgia or the Baltic states if Ukraine falls.

Source: Zourabichvili in an interview with LRT, a Lithuanian TV channel, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zourabichvili said that the whole of Europe, democracy itself and its future are at risk. She called the battle currently being fought in Ukraine the most important, adding that Ukraine will win this battle because Kyiv has resisted for so long that it seemed impossible to the rest of the world.

Quote: "Whose turn will it be? Ours or yours [the Baltic states’ – ed.]. You have already told us that we are next if Russia does not stop in Ukraine. In our country, there are Russian military bases in the occupied territories."

More details: In the Georgian president’s opinion, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has already lost the first round, and now it is necessary for Ukraine to win, which, she believes, will lead everyone to victory and help ensure peace and stability.

Quote: "The resilience and courage shown by Ukraine and its president show the whole world that they are able to withstand the military might of Russia, to confront the Russian army, to humiliate the Russian army. Because everything that is happening – the change of military commanders, the endless changes in military strategy, the Prigozhin case – shows that the Russian president has failed to realise the ambitions he set for himself and is continuing not a military war, but a KGB-like war."

Background: Earlier it was reported that Zourabichvili went on another European tour, which was not approved by the country's government.

At the end of August, it became known that the Georgian government had not agreed to about a dozen visits by the President scheduled for the following months. Nevertheless, Zourabichvili flew to the EU on 31 August, announcing the start of a tour to promote Georgia's EU candidate status.

The ruling Georgian Dream party then threatened to impeach her for violating the constitution, but soon admitted that it did not have enough votes in parliament to do so.

In response, Zourabichvili said that she plans to continue her foreign visits, which the government has not given her permission for and for which she is threatened with impeachment proceedings.

